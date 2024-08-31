I tried this amazing smart couch with built in surround sound and wireless charging — and it's more affordable than you'd expect

I’ve marveled at a $100,000 rollable OLED TV, worked out in a celebrity-caliber EMS suit, demoed a premium AR mirror that makes skincare suggestion via face-mapping — but in all my years of encountering amazing gadgets, I've only just sat on a smart couch for the first time.

What is a smart couch, you ask? In some ways, it’s exactly what you expect. In others, it’s better. I’m specifically referring to the price, which isn’t as exorbitant as you might think for high-tech seating. Especially considering the smart couch in question is made by LoveSac, the coveted modular furniture brand made famous for its “sactional” system.

LoveSac’s StealthTech configuration transforms the company’s seating pieces and turns them into tech-packed entertainment hubs. There are two key enhancements that make the system “smart” compared to the regular “dumb” couches most of us have at home: audio and power.

The LoveSac StealthTech experience delivers Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound by Harman Kardon, with a central channel soundbar sending signals to speakers inside the furniture. 100W 8-inch subwoofers are mounted under the seats, while front and rear firing channel speakers are embedded on both sides of all StealthTech configurations.

As a result, watching movies and listening to music while seated almost feels 4D, with the subwoofer echoing rumbles from action scenes. There’s a slight vibration that ripples in tune with what’s happening on-screen, but not in a distracting or tacky way. Rather, you end up feeling immersed in the sound. Of course, you could create a similar setup with a dedicated 5.1 channel sound system, but with StealthTech, it’s concealed by a nice-looking piece of furniture.

For power, LoveSac StealthTech sides have wireless charging, which means I could juice up my phone conveniently during my demo session. Otherwise, you can find charging hubs built into the seat with one electrical outlet, two USB-A inputs and one USB-C input. You don’t need the full StealthTech system to add charging hubs to your configuration, either.

Perhaps what surprised me most about StealthTech is that it’s not astronomically expensive. AKA, you don’t have to be Jennifer Lopez in order to actually enjoy it. Don’t get me wrong, LoveSac’s furniture comes at a higher premium than what I’d probably pick up at a Costco warehouse, but you can get the system (including the central sound bar) starting at around $6,000. Anyone who’s had the pleasure of couch shopping before knows that’s pricey, but not a ridiculous ask considering it's meant to last you many years.

Ah, I almost left out the best part. Through September 2, everything at LoveSac is 30%, including StealthTech pieces. That means you can score major discounts on sactionals and other LoveSac accessories as part of Labor Day sales.