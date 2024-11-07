How to clean a kettle — 7 simple steps

That layer of limescale in your kettle isn't just unsightly — it's making your morning tea or coffee taste weird and your kettle work harder than it needs to. While you might know how to descale your Breville coffee maker or how to remove limescale from your shower glass for a streak-free shine, your kettle needs some TLC too.



I've found that using regular white vinegar works just as well as expensive cleaning products, especially in hard water areas where limescale builds up quickly. Plus, you'll save money on both cleaning products and energy bills, as a clean kettle heats up more efficiently.

This kitchen cupboard staple tackles even the toughest limescale without harsh chemicals. In this guide we'll walk through how to clean a kettle — whether you're dealing with buildup, want better performance, or just need your kettle looking fresh again, here's a natural way to get it sparkling clean.

1. Empty and rinse (Image: © Future) Start with a completely empty kettle. Give it a thorough rinse with fresh water to remove any loose debris or surface buildup. Pay special attention to the spout and any visible scaling around the water level indicator.

2. Mix your solution (Image: © Future) Fill your kettle halfway with equal parts white vinegar and water. The amount of vinegar you'll need depends on your kettle's size. For a standard 1-liter kettle, mix ¼ cup of vinegar with ¾ cup of water. If you have a larger kettle, increase the mixture to ½ cup of vinegar and 1½ cups of water.





3. Boil and wait (Image: © Future) Bring the vinegar mixture to a full boil. Once boiled, let it sit for 20 minutes —this gives the acidic solution time to break down the mineral deposits. If your kettle has heavy limescale buildup, you might want to repeat the boiling process once during this time.

4. Discard and rinse (Image: © Future) Pour out the vinegar solution. You should see small pieces of limescale in the liquid. Then rinse the kettle thoroughly with fresh water.

5. Freshen up (Image: © Future) Fill the kettle with water and bring it to a boil again. Discard this water and repeat the process. This double-boil ensures any lingering vinegar taste is completely removed. Your hot drinks will thank you for this extra step.

6. Wipe clean (Image: © Future) Use a microfiber cloth to wipe the interior and exterior of your kettle. You should now be able to easily remove any remaining loosened limescale. Pay special attention to the spout, handle, and around the water level indicator where buildup often accumulates.

7. Savor the difference! (Image: © Future) Your kettle should now be free from limescale and ready to deliver the perfect cup of tea or coffee. With the heating element clean and clear, you'll notice faster boiling times and better-tasting drinks. Keep up with monthly cleaning to maintain that fresh-from-the-box performance.

