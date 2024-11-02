The clocks fall back tonight — 7 tips to fight seasonal affective disorder in your home

As someone who dreads the annual clock change, I've learned that fighting winter blues isn't just about investing in a light therapy box or sunrise lamp — although they're great additions for combating seasonal affective disorder (SAD). It's more about learning how to configure a living spaces during the darker months.

The clocks going back affects the quality of our sleep and overall wellbeing — and while making wellness coffees at home can be beneficial, how we manage light in our homes plays an even bigger role. While we can't control the sun's schedule, the property CGI experts at Modunite reveal we can control how its precious rays interact with our living spaces.

From strategic mirror placement to clever flooring choices, these light-maximizing techniques have transformed my own space from a winter cave into a bright sanctuary. As we prepare for shorter days ahead, these expert-backed solutions offer practical ways to harness every available ray of natural light — and they're simpler than you might think.

1. Position mirrors strategically (Image: © Barratt London) Place mirrors in corners and near windows to reflect and distribute both natural and artificial light throughout your space. For maximum impact, position them opposite windows to bounce light into darker areas.

2. Choose light-enhancing flooring (Image: © Shutterstock) Install light-colored flooring in whites, creams, or pale woods to reflect more light upward. As flooring expert Jack Blake suggests, consider laying floorboards parallel to windows and using consistent materials throughout open spaces for better light flow.

3. Keep windows crystal clear (Image: © Shutterstock) Clean windows thoroughly inside and out, removing any dust, grime, or smudges that block precious daylight. Consider removing obstacles like furniture or decorations that might be blocking natural light from entering your space.

4. Switch to light-colored fabrics (Image: © Shutterstock) As you update your seasonal décor, opt for lighter-colored cushion covers and curtains. Heavy, dark fabrics absorb light, while lighter materials allow it to filter through and brighten your space.

5. Rearrange furniture thoughtfully (Image: © Shutterstock) Take advantage of autumn cleaning to optimize your furniture layout. Move larger pieces away from windows and arrange seating to allow light to penetrate deeper into your rooms.

6. Declutter for better light flow (Image: © Shutterstock) Maintain a tidy, organized space to allow light to travel freely. Remove unnecessary items and keep surfaces clear to maximize light reflection throughout your home.

7. Maintain your houseplants (Image: © Shutterstock) Trim back any overgrown houseplants near windows and consider relocating plants that block natural light. While plants bring life to our spaces, they shouldn't compromise valuable winter sunlight.

