How to convert a normal desk to a standing desk for less than $100

As a standing desk reviewer for Tom's Guide, I love the functionality that comes with height adjustability. Even though there isn't much evidence that standing while working has any direct benefits for your health — there's no denying that having the freedom to move around with one of the best standing desks can help take the humdrum out of your workday. For some people, it just feels better. Plain and simple.

Here's the problem: there's a good chance you already have a desk, and we don't blame you if you don't want to part with it. It might hold sentimental value; it might have ample storage. Heck, it might just be too heavy to be worth hauling out of your house. Regardless, it's entirely possible to turn your standard desk into a height-adjustable one without making a major furniture investment.

Why convert a desk instead of getting a new one?

(Image credit: Vari)

If you consider how much a desk converter costs relative to a budget standing desk (i.e. not much less), it might seem like investing in a new desk is the more cost-effective option. However, there are plenty of reasons why sticking to your old desk is a completely reasonable course of action.

First and foremost, moving big furniture is a pain. I'm an incredibly fickle mover myself, and I live alone, so I try to move things around as seldom as possible. I luckily don't have any particularly large furniture, but you may have a behemoth of a desk that isn't worth hauling out just yet.

Another note worth making is that most standing desks don't have much storage, if any. If you have a cramped office space and don't want to buy extra shelves and cabinets, stick with ol' reliable, especially if it has multiple drawers.

It's also worth mentioning that antique wooden desks are, at least in my opinion, gorgeous — I and many others prefer their quaint aesthetic over the sleek, modern, neutral-colored desks I tend to test.

Option 1: A proper converter

There are purpose-built standing desk converters all over the internet. They work by adding a height-adjustable shelf to your desktop that's big enough to hold your monitor and keyboard. These options are ready to use right out of the box, easy to adjust, and less expensive than a full desk.

Here's the issue: they aren't particularly cheap. Most models cost north of $200, and some stack up as high as $400. This makes this a more worthwhile option if you're attached to your old furniture, but less worthwhile if you're still considering getting a proper standing desk.

Desky Standing Desk Converter: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

This Desky model is one of the most budget-friendly options on the market from a brand we trust. It's not the most spacious, but it has dedicated platforms for your monitor and your keyboard. There's also plenty of room on the upper shelf to hold your phone, pens, and anything else you may need within arm's reach.

Option 2: A modified laptop stand

Another option we've tried that works great for laptop users involves purchasing a laptop stand with adjustable height. In some cases, such as this little number from Lifelong, they can offer up to 20 inches of vertical travel, which is about as much as many standing desks can move.

The cons with these options are two-fold: they only really work with laptops, and they aren't as stable as a dedicated converter. That said, they're much cheaper than a converter; you can still set one up without doing any crazy modifications or customization; and they pack away far more easily than a full converter would. If you're saving your old desk because of its ample drawer space, consider your problem solved by itself.

Lifelong Ergonomic Laptop Stand: was $114 now $69 @ Amazon

Perfect for laptops up to 17 inches, this sleek laptop stand is the perfect desk companion for those in need of some extra height variation on a stationary desk. You can adjust the height of your display up to 20 inches vertically, all without digging around with tools or fumbling with any knobs.