STAUB's new colorway is pretty in pink and perfect for Valentine's Day

Cast iron cookware is so chic, and iconic French cookware brand, STAUB, has been making pots and pans in this timeless material for over 50 years. More recently, they've gotten into the habit of releasing new colorways each year, following in the success of brands like Le Creuset — and 2025 has become the year of Pink Peony.

Exclusively at Williams Sonoma, the soft pink collection consists of five pieces; a Round Dutch Oven, a Demi French Oven, a Fry Pan, a Deep Skillet, and a Deep Oven. And right now, three of those pieces are boasting incredible discounts. So, if you're looking to add a pastel elegance to your cookware, now might be the time.

Plus, the collection has launched just in time for Valentine's Day.

Staub Pink Peony Collection: $99.95 at Williams-Sonoma STAUB's Pink Peony Collection starts from $99.95, exclusively at Williams Sonoma, with five pieces to choose from in the new lovable colorway. With style, durability, and a rust-resistant interior, this French-made cookware is a perfect gift — or, you can just treat yourself.

Pretty in pink

Each piece of cookware in the STAUB Pink Peony collection is crafted out of heavyweight enameled cast iron that'll retain and evenly spread heat, making it great for cooking. There's also a glossy exterior resembling the delicacy of fine ceramics, despite being fairly heavy-duty cookware.

Even the lid is incredibly smart. It's tight-fitting to keep the heat and moisture in, and there's bumps on the interior to make sure those evaporated juices go back down into your food for added moisture. Even the knobs on the lid are brass for a premium finish. Fortunately, if like me you switched to induction cooking, the STAUB cookware works on all cooktops, including induction.

STAUB is no stranger to colorful collections though with Pink Peony joining a range of wonderful hues already available. But when it comes to pink, it's the brand's first foray into this delicate shade — and just in time for Valentine's Day. So, any item in the new STAUB collection would make the perfect gift for a loved one in your life that loves cooking. While it's a color synonymous with Valentine's, it's not as outwardly love-themed, like the Le Creuset Heart Shaped Skillet, making it a wonderfully practical present in a timeless shade for all year round.

So, whether you're gifting your loved ones, or gifting yourself, this STAUB Pink Peony set is sure to add a little romance to your cooking. And we always love to romanticize what can sometimes be considered a chore.