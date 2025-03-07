Hurry! This incredible Ninja indoor grill just dropped to $169 at Amazon — $110 off!

Deals
By
published

Snap up this great Ninja discount

Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL
(Image credit: Amazon)

Ninja appliances fly off the shelves — the company can’t seem to put a foot wrong — so when we spot a great Ninja discount at Tom’s Guide, we want to shout about it!

Right now you can pick up Ninja's Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill for $169 at Amazon, making a grand saving of 40% off the ticket price. That’s a terrific deal on a sought-after kitchen appliance.

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor grill
Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor grill: was $279 now $169 at Amazon

The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor air frying grill is the ultimate small appliance for your home because it combines the functions of an air fryer, grill and oven all in one. It's also super easy to clean thanks to its ceramic-coated grills. This second generation appliance has an updated, sleek design with the same functions and benefits as its previous model.

View Deal

The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 is much more than an indoor grill and boasts an impressive list of features. It’s a wizard in the kitchen, and aside from grilling, it features air crisp, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate.

This indoor grill will cook your steak, crisp your fries, and roast your veggies. Plus, it will give you extra capacity when your barbecue party gets too big for your outside grill to cope.

It can cook up to six steaks or 24 hot dogs, several mains and side dishes in one go. And it has four protein settings and nine doneness settings to get the perfect result.

Plus, you don't need to stress if you've forgotten to take something out of the freezer, as it goes from frozen to chargrilled in as little as 25 minutes.

Smart cooking

Ninja's Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill

(Image credit: Amazon)

To make life easier, it also features a smart thermometer, so you can get on with other tasks without constantly checking your protein, and it automatically switches off when the food is done.

What's more, if air frying is your thing, and who isn't a fan, you can air fry up to 2 lbs of crispy food, with up to 75% less fat than air frying. And if you're concerned about the indoor grill producing smoke, this has been taken care of with a smoke control system with a cool air zone that will keep smoke out of your kitchen.

However, the Ninja Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor grill is one appliance you'll want to stay in your kitchen, as the multi-functioning must-have is a game changer. Don't miss out on the limited time deal at Amazon for $169.

See more Home Deals
TOPICS
Camilla Sharman
Camilla Sharman
Staff Writer, Homes

Camilla Sharman has worked in publishing and marketing for over 30 years and has covered a wide range of sectors within the business and consumer industries both as a feature, content, and freelance writer.  

As a business journalist, Camilla has researched articles for many different sectors from the jewellery industry to finance and tech, charities, and the arts. Whatever she’s covered, she enjoys delving deep and learning the ins and out of different topics, then conveying her research within engaging content that informs the reader. In her spare time, when she’s not in her kitchen experimenting with a new recipe, you’ll find her keeping fit at the gym. In the pool, stretching at a yoga class, or on a spin bike, exercise is her escape time. She also loves the great outdoors and if she’s not pottering about in her garden, she’ll be jumping on her bike for a gentle cycle ride.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Ninja Air Fryer Pro on table
Huge Amazon sale on Ninja appliances — 11 deals I’d shop now with up to 40% off
Deals
Epic Ninja sale live from $24 — 15 kitchen appliance deals I'd shop now
Ninja small appliance deals
Epic Ninja Presidents' Day sale — 7 products I'd recommend buying right now from $99
Ninja Deals
Amazon sale knocks up to 40% off Ninja kitchen appliances — 13 deals I’d shop now
Ninja BL642 blender shown with three to-go cups
Hurry! I can't believe my favorite Ninja bender is $100 off right now
Ninja Air Fryer Pro on table
Best appliance deals in March 2025 — here’s the sales I recommend on Ninja, Dyson, Roomba and more
Latest in Home Appliances
Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL
Hurry! This incredible Ninja indoor grill just dropped to $169 at Amazon — $110 off!
Wacaco Pipamoka portable coffee maker in front of a blue background.
Wacaco Pipamoka review: Coffee on the side of a mountain? No problem
AeroPrress Go Plus
AeroPress just upped the stakes in portable coffee — meet the AeroPress Go Plus
SOURHOUSE Goldie
I just discovered this innovative kitchen gadget that takes all the guesswork out of sourdough
Our Place&#039;s new Titanium Pro cookware line
Our Place just launched its titanium cookware line which claims to be 300% harder than stainless steel
Le Creuset Gourmand Collections
Le Creuset launches new cookware collection — and it’s smart enough to serve
Latest in Deals
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 earbuds
Sennheiser's flagship wireless earbuds just dropped to their lowest price — save $110 right now
Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL
Hurry! This incredible Ninja indoor grill just dropped to $169 at Amazon — $110 off!
Peacock streaming service deal
Act fast! Get your first three months of Peacock Premium for free
Home Depot logo shown against blue sky
Huge Home Depot spring sale live — 23 deals I’d shop on grills, patio furniture, appliances and more
Lisen Portable Tire Inflator
My favorite power bank doubles as a tire inflator — and it's 70% off right now
Carhartt Deals
Epic Carhartt apparel sale live from $7 — 13 deals I'd shop right now
More about home appliances
Wacaco Pipamoka portable coffee maker in front of a blue background.

Wacaco Pipamoka review: Coffee on the side of a mountain? No problem
AeroPrress Go Plus

AeroPress just upped the stakes in portable coffee — meet the AeroPress Go Plus
Daredevil: Born Again; Heretic; The Righteous Gemstones

7 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max and more (March 7-9)
See more latest
Most Popular
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 earbuds
Sennheiser's flagship wireless earbuds just dropped to their lowest price — save $110 right now
Home Depot logo shown against blue sky
Huge Home Depot spring sale live — 23 deals I’d shop on grills, patio furniture, appliances and more
Lisen Portable Tire Inflator
My favorite power bank doubles as a tire inflator — and it's 70% off right now
Peacock streaming service deal
Act fast! Get your first three months of Peacock Premium for free
Best Buy storefront
Massive Best Buy sale just went live — 39 deals I'd shop now on MacBook Air M4, March Madness TVs and more
Carhartt Deals
Epic Carhartt apparel sale live from $7 — 13 deals I'd shop right now
Samsung Odyssey G6 gaming monitor with deal tag superimposed
Hurry! Amazon's knocking $250 off this Samsung OLED gaming monitor
Amazon shopping cart
Huge Amazon sale live from $6 — 31 spring deals I'd shop on apparel, TVs, cleaning supplies and more
Saatva Classic Mattress
The Saatva Classic drops to its cheapest price of the year in a mattress deal that beats Black Friday
A woman in bed sleeping next to Momcozy Sunrise Sound Machine Wake-Up Light
The Momcozy Sunrise Sound Machine can make your night feeds and early mornings calmer — and it's just $40