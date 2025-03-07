Hurry! This incredible Ninja indoor grill just dropped to $169 at Amazon — $110 off!

Ninja appliances fly off the shelves — the company can’t seem to put a foot wrong — so when we spot a great Ninja discount at Tom’s Guide, we want to shout about it!

Right now you can pick up Ninja's Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill for $169 at Amazon, making a grand saving of 40% off the ticket price. That’s a terrific deal on a sought-after kitchen appliance.

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor grill: was $279 now $169 at Amazon The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor air frying grill is the ultimate small appliance for your home because it combines the functions of an air fryer, grill and oven all in one. It's also super easy to clean thanks to its ceramic-coated grills. This second generation appliance has an updated, sleek design with the same functions and benefits as its previous model.

The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 is much more than an indoor grill and boasts an impressive list of features. It’s a wizard in the kitchen, and aside from grilling, it features air crisp, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate.

This indoor grill will cook your steak, crisp your fries, and roast your veggies. Plus, it will give you extra capacity when your barbecue party gets too big for your outside grill to cope.

It can cook up to six steaks or 24 hot dogs, several mains and side dishes in one go. And it has four protein settings and nine doneness settings to get the perfect result.

Plus, you don't need to stress if you've forgotten to take something out of the freezer, as it goes from frozen to chargrilled in as little as 25 minutes.

Smart cooking

To make life easier, it also features a smart thermometer, so you can get on with other tasks without constantly checking your protein, and it automatically switches off when the food is done.

What's more, if air frying is your thing, and who isn't a fan, you can air fry up to 2 lbs of crispy food, with up to 75% less fat than air frying. And if you're concerned about the indoor grill producing smoke, this has been taken care of with a smoke control system with a cool air zone that will keep smoke out of your kitchen.

However, the Ninja Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor grill is one appliance you'll want to stay in your kitchen, as the multi-functioning must-have is a game changer. Don't miss out on the limited time deal at Amazon for $169.