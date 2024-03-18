Air fryer recall alert: Over 180,000 Insignia air fryers sold pose potential fire hazard

Best Buy is once again recalling its budget in-house Insignia brand of appliances. Like the Insignia pressure cookers late last year, Insignia air fryer ovens pose a potential fire hazard. These affordable alternatives to some of the best air fryers and convection ovens can overheat which will cause the handles to melt or break.

This defect poses a potential burn or fire risk. Additionally, this overheating can cause the glass on the door to shatter which can cause lacerations. There have already been 24 incidents of either melted air fryers or shattering glass reported to the tech retail giant. Of those, there were 6 reports of air fryers catching on fire. On a crowded countertop, this can spread flames fast.

How to know if your Insignia air fryer is part of the recall

Insignia's Air Fryer Ovens were sold online and in stores between November 2021 through November 2023 for between $32 and $180. Any of these appliances with the model number NS-AF34D2, NS-AF5DSS2, NS-AF5MSS2, NS-AF8DBD2, NS-AF10DBK2, and NS-AF10DSS2 are subject to the recall.

These plastic and stainless steel air fryers were sold in capacities ranging from 3.4 to 10 quarts. The brand name INSIGNIA appears on the top or front of each unit opposite the permanent product label on the underside. Each air fryer has the Insignia brand and model number printed on it.

What to do if your air fryer has been recalled

If you own any Insignia model air fryer, stop using it immediately. You can visit https://www.recallrtr.com/airfryer for instructions on how to submit photos of the recalled unit(s), the model number, purchase receipt, and on the destruction of the unit. You will be refunded in the form of either a check or Best Buy store credit. If you can't provide a receipt you will still be credited for the average sales price of your specific model. You may also:

• Call the company's Recall Hotline at 1-800-566-7498 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

• Chat with a live support agent at BestBuy.com or visit Best Buy's product recall page.

You can also find this information on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's recall page.

Unfortunately, this is the third consecutive year of Insignia's product recalls as over 700,000 of the brand's Digital and Analog Air Fryers were recalled back in 2022.

If you've had to return your Insignia air fryer and are on the hunt for a new one, check out our guide to the Best Air Fryers.