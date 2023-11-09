Over 900,000 Best Buy pressure cookers recalled after burn hazard — is yours on the list?

Best Buy's in-house Insignia brand of gadgets produces affordable alternatives to some of the Best TVs and surge protectors. However, one of its most popular appliances — a signature multifunction pressure cooker — has a defect that could cause hot contents to expel under pressure.

A recall has been issued for the Insignia Pressure Cooker, as it poses a burn hazard due to incorrect volume markings on the inner pot. This can cause owners to overfill the chamber, which can lead to hot food and liquids being ejected when the pressure cooker is vented using the quick-release method or opened while its contents are pressurized. There have already been 31 incidents reported to the tech retail giant. Of those, there were 17 reports of burn injuries that ranged up to second-degree burns.

How to know if your Insignia pressure cooker is part of the recall

The Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cooker was sold online and in stores between October 2017 through June 2023 for between $50 and $120. Any of these appliances with the model number NS-MC60SS8, NS-MC60SS9, or NS-MC80SS9, and inner cooker pots with model numbers NS-MCRP6NS9 and NS-MCRP6SS9 are subject to the recall.

These electric pressure cookers and inner cooker pots were sold in both six- and eight-quart capacities. The brand name INSIGNIA appears on the front of each unit and on its permanent on-product label located on the side of the cooker. This label also has the model number of the pressure cooker printed on it. The inner cooker pots are black with a non-stick coating and embossed markings indicating cup and liter measurements.

What to do if your pressure cooker has been recalled

If you own this model pressure cooker, stop using it immediately. You can contact Best Buy to get a free replacement of the inner pot and floating locking valve for signaling pressure:

• Call the company's Recall Hotline at 1-800-566-7498 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

• Chat with a live support agent at BestBuy.com

You can also find this information on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's recall page. For reference, the recall number is 24-013.

Unfortunately, this isn't Insignia's first rodeo with product recalls as over 700,000 of the brand's Digital and Analog Air Fryers were recalled last year.

If you've had to return your Insignia pressure cooker and are in the market for a new one, check out our guide to the Best Instant Pots.