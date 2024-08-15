Dyson's new Airwrap launch can now connect with your phone to create the perfect curling routine

Dyson has released the news of not one launch, but two, and it seems as though the hair care brand is delving into smartphone integration. The newest lineup, called The Chitosan range, includes several hair styling products designed to reduce frizz, boost shine and improve the hold of its iconic hair stylers.

But, the second launch is even more exciting (and unexpected). A new version of the popular multi-styler, officially called the Dyson Airwrap i.d., can connect with your phone using the power of Bluetooth.

The brand is still all about keeping your hair and scalp in top shape, but now they’re diving into app connectivity. Depending on your hair type, length, and how confident you are with hair styling, the MyDyson app will walk you through the styling process, while the tool itself tweaks the heat and airflow to suit your hair perfectly.

The Airwrap looks almost identical to the previous designs of the tool, just with a technological twist. You can create your hair profile on the MyDyson app by answering a few questions about your hair. After you answer, it will recommend a special styling routine just for you. The app will start the routine, changing the temperature, airflow, and timing to match your hair type, and it will finish with a cool shot.

Most notably, the app is designed to help you take care of your Airwrap more easily. It gives you updates on the filter's condition, tips on how to clean it and alerts you if something goes wrong.

What else is new?

(Image credit: Dyson)

It's obvious by the product’s changes that Dyson has paid attention to past feedback from customers. People were confused about how long to leave their hair on the barrel and whether they should use the cool shot feature. Now, with the new app and hair tool, you don’t have to worry about that anymore.

The new Airwap itself comes with three new attachments. The first one is the conical barrel, which starts at a 30mm width and gets smaller to a 20mm tip. This design helps create more defined curls.

A new styling tool comes with a wave+curl diffuser that spreads out the air to make your natural waves look even better. Last, there's a new blade concentrator attachment that improves the smoothing feature, which means you’ll have more targeted airflow. It helps you create cool flicks at the ends of your hair when you use it with a brush (and helps get rid of those annoying flyaways). So, you can achieve a classic blowout look.