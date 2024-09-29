It's National Coffee Day — these are the 10 coffee gadgets we can't live without

The Tom's Guide team is full of experts in everything from laptops to headphones, but there's an unsung hero that keeps this site running, and that's coffee. I'm usually two cups of Americano into the day before I even log on, and as the team's Home Editor, I get the enviable job of testing all the latest and greatest coffee makers — so technically, my morning coffee is part of the job! For the rest of Tom's Guide though, coffee is at the very least a morning must-have, and at most, a personal passion.

With National Coffee Day falling on September 29th, followed by World Coffee Day on October 1st, I thought it fitting to ask this tech-savvy team for their must-have coffee gadgets. Most of our picks are less than $100, and prove that it doesn't cost a lot to elevate your home-brewing experience. Whether you've got a penchant for pour-over or love a latte, here are our tried and tested recommendations.

Elevated espresso

Ryan Morrison AI Editor

I love coffee. I keep one of the best espresso machines in my home office and even built an app with about 100 coffee recipes, tips and tricks. In the same way some middle aged men dedicate themselves to golf — for me it was coffee. While a good coffee grinder is always my top recommendation for upgrading your coffee experience, the one piece of gear I can’t live without is a cheap tamper I found on Amazon.

It might seem like a silly choice, after all you can make a perfectly good latte without one, but you get a noticeable flavor boost when tamping the grounds, and a nice heavy tamper adds to the ritual. The flavor boost comes from a more consistent extraction and pressure which leads to a richer crema.

Aptspade Coffee Tamper 51mm: $12 @ Amazon

The Aptspade Coffee Tamper is Ryan's personal favorite. It weighs a sturdy 7 ounces and is a great affordable option to elevate your home brewing experience.

Pouring precision

Dan Bracaglia Senior Fitness Writer

As a resident of Seattle — home to such posh, up-and-coming small-town coffee purveyors as Starbucks — a passion for hot brown bean juice is nothing short of a requirement to enter the city’s proverbial gates. Tea drinkers beware; there’s no fooling the beanie, flannel and Doc Martens-wearing hipsters that guard the entrance to the Land of a Thousand Lattes. They can tell a chai drinker from a cold brew connoisseur from a mile away.

With one of the highest rates of coffee shops per capita of any major U.S. city (shut up, San Francisco and Portland), options for my favorite nectar abound. However, as a thrifty and pragmatic individual, I tend to make all of my coffee at home, using one of a variety of methods. (BTW, my favorite beans come from Cafe Vita.)

While pour-overs are my go-to, I also enjoy a nice French press from time to time. On especially hot days, I like to bust out the Aeropress and pull a shot or two directly into a shaker of ice for the ultimate iced Americano. And when I’m feeling really fancy, the manual pull espresso machine gets called into service.

Bonavita Digital Gooseneck Electric Kettle: $129 @ Amazon

With 6 preset temperatures to choose from, the Bonavita Electric Gooseneck Kettle is ideal for those who make pour-over coffee, and is also great for tea-lovers. It has a 1 liter capacity, so you can also use it to get a round of coffees in one go.

Regardless of which coffee extraction method I opt for, one thing stays consistent: the use of my old-trusty, workhorse Bonavita gooseneck kettle. This shiny, stainless steel bad boy holds one liter of water and heats up to my exact desired temperature with impressive speed. It also looks fab on my countertop beside my other coffee gear.

With five years of faithful service, my electric kettle has contributed to countless delicious cups of coffee, giving me the jolt I need for super-early morning meetings and late-night airport pickups alike.

And thanks to its elegant narrow, curved gooseneck spout, I always pour with precision. This means fewer spills and less wasted joe than with a standard, non-fancy-spout kettle. Better even yet: The Bonavita Kettle is even approved by Seattle’s fancy-pants, coffee-loving snobs... or, so I'm told.

Now my coffee never goes cold

Jeff Parsons U.K. Editor-in-Chief

It's perhaps the ultimate luxury to have your coffee stay at a precise temperature all by itself for over an hour. After all, if your house or office is equipped with one of the best microwaves, how hard is it to put the mug inside and blast it for a few seconds to heat it up again? My answer: too hard. Anyone with kids will attest to the fact you don't ever get to finish your piping hot mug of coffee before it goes cold. But thanks to the Ember smart mug, I almost never come back to a cup of frigid coffee (or, more often, tea) after having to attend to whatever minor emergency requires my attention. Friends of mine mocked and ridiculed me for this extravagant gadget, but the truth is I use it almost every day.

It's available in a range of colors and comes in two sizes: 10 oz or 14 oz. On the underside of the mug are two gold pins that attach to the accompanying coaster for charging — if you leave it on the coaster your drink will stay warm indefinitely. The mug is constructed from ceramic so it feels premium and is IPX7 water resistant for washing purposes. You use the smartphone app (on iOS or Android) to set your desired drinking temperature is (for me, it's 59°C/138°F) and you'll get a notification when your drink gets there. The downsides? You can't put this in the dishwasher and it is, admittedly, quite expensive. Although, at time of writing, Amazon currently has the 10 oz version discounted by 32%, bringing it down from $129 to $88 which takes a little of the sting out of it.

Ember Smart Mug 2 (14oz): was $149 now $105 @ Amazon

The Ember Smart Mug 2 is the second generation app-controlled mug that keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F - 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge. You can also keep it on the charging coaster for all-day heat. The Ember Mug 2 is IPX7-rated and made of premium ceramic.

Stop press

Mike Prospero U.S. Editor-in-Chief

As much as I love a good cappuccino in the morning, sometimes I just can't be bothered with the process — or I simply want a big cup o' joe. That's when I turn to my tried-and-true Bodum French Press, which is not only cheap, but highly effective at making great coffee, and it doesn't take up precious counter space in my small kitchen. I have both a 17-ounce model for when I'm making coffee for myself, but the company also makes a 51-ounce version if you have company. The pieces of the press come apart easily, and the glass carafe is dishwasher-safe.

Bodum 17oz Chambord French Press Coffee Maker: was $49, now $25 @ Amazon

This 17oz french press is great for making a personal serving of coffee. It's easy to use and clean, and comes in a range of colors.

To go with the french press, I also have a Fellow Stagg electric gooseneck kettle ($165 at Amazon). It has a very clean, minimalist design, it's really easy to use, and it lets me dial in the exact temperature I want for my water. I also love how quickly it heats up water, but if you're making coffee for a crowd, you'll have to make several batches of water, as it holds 30 ounces (0.9 liters) of water. I also have an older copper-clad version which, alas, the company no longer offers. Of course, the Stagg is also great for making tea, too!

Don't forget the filter

Tom Pritchard U.K. Phones Editor

I’m no coffee snob, and while I'm generally happy with whatever coffee life throws at me, I'm a real stickler when it comes to the water. Though it’s not because of the taste, it’s all about the clean-up — which means a Brita filter jug is a must-have in my kitchen.

I live in an area with incredibly hard water, and it feels like half my life is spent battling limescale and other waterborne sediment. It’s harmless, even if it makes the water taste diabolical, but it has also proven to be a nightmare to clean out of coffee machines. No amount of limescale-busting cleaning products seems to get it all out, and there’s always some trace of the cleaner left over after I’m done. Nothing kills a good coffee like traces of vinegar, I tell you.

Filtering that water solves the problem, and means I can enjoy my coffee without having to constantly battle against the handful of white flakes coming out with each cup.

Brita Metro Water Filter Pitcher: was $25, now $19 @ Amazon

With a 6-cup capacity and the abilty to replace 1,800 plastic water bottles a year, this water filter pitcher is ideal for filtering your tap water before pouring it into a kettle or coffee maker, preventing limescale buildup and improving the quality of your drink.

Scale up your brewing without breaking the bank

Peter Wolinski Reviews Editor

I’ve been into espresso for around 8 years now, and while I’ve had my hands on lots of great brewing gear, including some of the best coffee grinders and best espresso machines around, the piece of kit I couldn’t live without is my humble coffee scale.

If you’re just getting into home coffee brewing, a kitchen scale is one of the easiest and most important investments you can make, and will help elevate your brewing regardless of brew method. Whether you’re into espresso, French press or filter, consistency is key to improving your results over time — only when you keep certain input variables the same can you start seeing the benefits of changing other inputs and learning the craft. Weighing your beans or grounds each time will help ensure you’re always starting from the same point, while measuring the water you pour over your V60 or the weight of your espresso pull will help you precisely control your output.

Coffee ain't exactly heavy, so you’ll need a scale that can measure to 0.1 grams, and which ideally has a timer so you can measure how long it’s taking you to get to a certain output weight — important for home espresso in particular.

Thankfully, you don’t have to spend big to get all those features or reap all those benefits. I use this cheap and cheerful $20 coffee scale, which does the job just fine. Years ago, when I transitioned from commercial machines to home espresso machines, I planned on using this cheap scale to start before upgrading to a fancier, waterproof one. Honestly, though, I haven’t ever felt the need to upgrade. As long as you don’t forget your espresso cup and pour a shot directly onto it (like I might have done once), this scale will do everything you ever need — and besides, if you do break it, a replacement is only $20!

Weightman Espresso Scale with Timer: $20 @ Amazon

This handy little scale is cheap and cheerful, and will serve you faithfully regardless of your brew method. It measures to 0.1g, features a shot timer and boasts a super long battery life from its 2x AAA batteries. It isn’t waterproof, but if you end up pouring a shot on it like I did, it’s hardly expensive to replace.

The stronger the better

Louis Ramirez Deals Editor-in-Chief

I drink coffee every day and for the past year the Ninja 12-Cup Coffee Brewer has been my go-to machine. It's compact, easy to use, and it makes a very good cup of coffee. I like that the carafe is made of glass (and not plastic) and there's a built-in warming plate that'll keep your coffee hot if you're not quite ready to drink it yet. It's also quick and easy to clean with just three pieces that you need to wash after each use.

For those mornings when I have a little extra time, I love using my Bialetti Moka Pot. This is a device that I think every coffee owner should have as it makes the strongest cup of coffee I've had time after time. Although there are a few more steps involved when using it, I enjoy the ritual as it reminds me of when I was a kid and I'd see my parents make their coffee with their Moka pot. Plus, I love how it makes your entire apartment smell like a coffee house.

Bialetti Moka Espress: was $50 now $40 @ Amazon

A classic for making stovetop espresso, this Italian gadget has been around since 1933 and is still made in Italy to this day. It's currently reduced by 20% in an early Prime Day deal, too.

A mishap-proof mug

Amanda Caswell AI Writer

I love coffee, but am clumsy. Honestly, I should not have a coffee within reach of a white shirt or laptop. That’s why the Mighty Mug was a total game-changer for me. This insulated mug doesn't tip over. Trust me, I have challenged it both purposefully and accidentally, and the thing soldiers on, keeping my coffee both upright and hot. My kids have tested it with Nerf bullets and basketball. My cat has tested it with every paw (and is extremely frustrated by it).

If you’ve ever ruined an item of clothing, destroyed an iPhone or important document just because you were trying to enjoy a cup of coffee, you’ve got to get this mug. I highly recommend it!

Mighty Mug: was $40, now $32 @ Amazon

This spill-proof mug attaches to tables and features a leakproof lid. It's capable of keeping drinks hot for 6 hours, making it ideal for busy or spill-prone coffee lovers.

Coffee to go

Richard Priday Assistant Phones Editor

You won’t find a more versatile or user-friendly coffee maker than the AeroPress. Anywhere you’ve got access to water, grounds and a cup, you can make yourself coffee. There genuinely aren’t any other brewers that are just at home on a camping trip as they are in an office kitchen, or in the hands of a coffee-making novice as those of a professional's.

It’s brilliantly simple to use. Fill up the chamber with coffee and hot (or cold) water, give it a stir or let it infuse for a bit and then press it though the paper filter at the bottom. Once you've removed the cap, pop the used coffee into the nearest trash or compost receptacle and given the AeroPress a rinse, you'll have made coffee and tidied up again in just a couple of minutes.

AeroPress has done a lot of work diversifying its range recently too. You can now pick one up in several different colors (including clear), and either a Go or XL variant if you prioritize portability or multiple cups per brew. And with the cheapest going for a mere $40, it's not hard to justify buying one as a treat for yourself or someone else. It's certainly not automatic like many popular coffee makers, but if you don't mind putting in a little effort, you're going to be thrilled with how much you get back in return in the form of a delicious brew.

AeroPress Original: $39 @ Amazon

The AeroPress is one of the most iconic coffee gadgets, and it's perfectly portable for taking on trips or to the office, like Richard!

Don't knock it

Millie Fender Senior Home Editor

Don't knock it 'til you've tried it: this knock box is the best $30 you'll spend if you love espresso but hate mess. I've got a rather lovely Breville Barista Express Impress at home, and while I love that it's got a built-in tamping arm to prevent grounds from spilling onto my kitchen counters, getting my used pucks out of the portafilter used to be a nightmare before I bought this knock box.

All you need to do is roughly tap your upside-down portafilter against the box and your puck will fly out and straight into the box. You can then use your coffee grounds in your yard or around your home, or put them in your home compost bin.

Breville the Knock Box 10: $29 @ Amazon

If you've ever scraped your spent puck from your portafilter, you'll know it can create a huge mess on your kitchen counters. This knock box from Breville is the best I've tried, and it's only $29.