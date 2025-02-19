5 mistakes you’re making when cleaning floors — and expert tips to avoid them

If you have mainly hard flooring in your home, you’ll probably want to keep it spotless and pristine with one of the best vacuum cleaners, wet and dry vacs or your traditional mop tools.

And while it might seem like a no-brainer to know how to clean hardwood floors, you could be making some serious errors. According to experts, there are common mistakes that we tend to make that could either make the task counterproductive, or in the worst case, ruin your floors altogether.

So, if you want to avoid damage or expensive repairs, here are the top mistakes to avoid when cleaning your floors and expert tips.

1. Not picking up large debris before vacuuming

Broken glass on floor (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Even with the most powerful vacuum cleaners, it might not cope with sucking up large pieces of debris. From small pebbles and renovation messes to pet kibble, you should always sweep these up with a dustpan and brush set first.

If not, these hard debris can potentially clog up the filters or damage your floor cleaner’s mechanism over time.

The same applies when tackling sharp debris, such as broken glass. It’s advisable to carefully pick up large pieces by hand, and use a dustpan and brush to sweep up any remaining tiny pieces. And never use your vacuum cleaner to suck these up.

Tineco Floor One S5: $449.50 at Amazon If you’re after a smart, wet and dry vacuum, the Tineco Floor One S5 is a great option. It’s ergonomic, slim and doesn’t have the bulkiness of traditional washer vacuums. In our Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme review, we said the Editor's Choice vacuum is a powerful, cordless cleaner that can vacuum and mop hardwood floors with ease. It also has handy smart features such as voice activation and a iLoop sensor that instantly adjusts water flow, suction, and brush roller speed, depending on how dirty your floors are.

2. Using the wrong cleaning products

Man cleaning hardwood floor with cloth (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Just because it promises spotless floors on the bottle, it doesn’t mean it’s the right cleaning solution for your floor type.

“Each flooring type is different and therefore, requires a varied cleaning process and product,” advises Liam Cleverdon, Flooring Expert at Flooring King. “This means a product designed for hardwood might not be efficient on laminate — but it may also strip surfaces of their protective finishes, increasing the risk of future damage and potential replacement costs. As a result, I’d suggest doing proper research to ensure the chosen cleaning product is designed for the floor of choice, avoiding any products that could cause damage or discoloration.”

In addition, never use a wet and dry vacuum cleaner on unfinished flooring. Essentially, unfinished wood flooring is a surface that has not been coated with a protective sealant. If left untreated, the wood will easily absorb the water or moisture from the wet and dry vacuum. This can cause the flooring to warp or even split over time. Experts suggest that you simply clean such floors with natural oils and wax.

3. Ignoring spillages

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine wet and dry vacuum (Image credit: Dyson)

How many times have we missed a rogue spillage on the floor or forgotten to clean it immediately? Well, this is a common mistake we tend to make. Experts say that leaving a spill too long could ruin our floor surfaces.

“Depending on the liquid, leaving a spillage for too long can prove incredibly problematic, risking compromising the look of the floor,” says Cleverdon. “Wine, water and fizzy drinks can all potentially ruin surfaces, causing floors to become sticky, discolor and potentially warp. It’s so avoidable too, all people need to do to avoid this one is ensure they’re addressing any spillages immediately. Typically, they can be removed using a microfiber cloth.”

4. Leaving damp floors to air-dry after mopping

Brown wood floor in living room (Image credit: Shutterstock)

We’ve all been guilty of leaving our damp floors to air-dry after mopping. After all, that’s the easiest way of drying, right? Apparently, we’ve all been wrong! Surprisingly, experts say this is a no-no, and that we could in fact ruin our floors.

“Many people are unaware that air-drying floors can pose a similar risk as spillages, in terms of moisture absorption and warping,” adds Cleverson. “While it’s definitely the easiest method for drying mopped floors, it’s better to set time aside to dry surfaces with microfiber cloths - helping to prevent streaks and the risk of moisture seeping in between floorboards.”

HOMEXCEL Microfiber Cleaning Cloth: $7 at Amazon Made of 87% polyester and 13% polyamide, these lint-free cloths are a must-have in any cleaner's arsenal. They come in four signature colors, perfect for color-coding, and this pack of 12 will be ideal for whole-home cleans.

5. Putting too much pressure on surfaces

Tineco Floor One S6 side view (Image credit: Future)

Although we may think the more pressure we apply, the more effective our cleaners will be at removing stubborn marks, this is a firm no-no. Whether you’re mopping or using a wet and dry vacuum, always scrub floors with care.

“It’s incredibly common for people to get carried away while targeting a pesky stain and become too rough with the surface,” agrees Cleverdon. “Scrubbing floors too hard can remove protective coatings while leaving visible scratch marks, adding to the visual mess. This is particularly prevalent in households with wooden, vinyl or laminate floors, so taking the time to address stains and spills without being too harsh is crucial for maintaining healthy clean floors.

“Overall, I believe it’s incredibly important that people are aware of the most common errors made when cleaning floors. By doing so, people can avoid these mistakes themselves, helping reduce the risk of permanent damage and allowing people to maintain a tidy, inviting aesthetic.”

If you do have unsightly scratches here's how to fix scratched wood floors to make them look like new.

O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean Microfiber Spin Mop & Bucket: $34 at Amazon If you want to splash out on a quality mop, this is a great choice. It comes with two separate chambers for clean and dirty water. They also have removable microfiber mop heads, these are suitable to use for every surface, and are removable to throw in the washing machine.