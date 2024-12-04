Two Point Museum preview: This game is a dino-mite way to manage your own museum

I’ll admit, I’m new to the Two Point series, though I’m well aware of the success of the previous entries, Campus and Hospital. However, the idea of running my own quirky museum was instantly appealing. So, when the opportunity to preview Two Point Museum on my PC came along, I jumped at the chance.

Promising the thrill of building and managing a museum packed with exciting exhibits and far-flung discoveries, Two Point Museum sounded like exactly the kind of creative challenge I’d been looking for.

Two Point Museum puts you in the shoes of a fledgling curator finding fossils and managing a museum full of demanding (and sometimes mischievous) guests. From coordinating expeditions to keeping dinosaur bones safe from children, the game sets up a pretty entertaining experience.

If this is a game you've added to your wishlist, or you're just looking for a good management simulation, here's everything to know about Two Point Museum and why I enjoyed my early preview.

Two Point Museum: Pre-order for $39 @ Amazon

Two Point Museum is a business simulation game where you design, manage and grow your own museum. From curating captivating exhibits to sending expeditions to uncover prehistoric relics, every decision shapes your guests' experience. Your main job is to balance fun, education and chaos as you keep visitors entertained, staff happy and dinosaur bones safe.

Two Point Museum is a game you could play for hours

(Image credit: Sega)

When I started Two Point Museum, it immediately reminded me of a game I played obsessively as a kid: RollerCoaster Tycoon. There’s something timeless about managing every aspect of a bustling attraction, and the nostalgia hit me hard. Just like that classic, Two Point Museum delivers a blend of strategy and creativity that kept me hooked for hours during my preview.

The preview build offered three maps, each with its own unique theme and goals. Memento Mile, the first level, starts with a prehistoric focus. It felt like the quintessential museum experience, perfect for anyone who loves a Jurassic theme (like me). The second map, Passwater Cove, dives into marine life with tanks and aquatic displays. But the real curveball was Wailon Lodge, a haunted hotel you transform into a museum of eerie relics. Each map had its own story to tell, which is a detail I appreciated when progressing through the game.

A key part of the game involves sending your team of semi-trained experts on expeditions to uncover rare and valuable artifacts. These discoveries are essential for upgrading your museum and attracting more guests, which brings its own set of challenges. Visitors might have different interests, but they all demand the basics: clean facilities, refreshing snacks, accessible toilets and a gift shop stocked with souvenirs.

I do want to mention that expeditions don’t always go as planned either, mirroring the risks of real-life exploration. Your experts might find themselves lost at sea or caught in a sandstorm — just a couple of the potential mishaps that can occur. This mechanic adds a delightful sense of risk and reward to the game, making each expedition a thrilling gamble and a vital part of your museum’s growth.

(Image credit: Sega)

One feature that stood out to me in Two Point Museum was the game's unique buzz mechanic. Your goal is to make exhibits as impressive as possible, and creating buzz is key to attracting more visitors. This means decorating around your exhibits thoughtfully and completing any additional buzz bonuses they come with. It’s a clever way to encourage creativity and strategic planning while keeping things fun.

Of course, guests aren’t the only ones you need to think about. Managing your staff and maintaining a clean, engaging space are just as important. A well-organized museum feels authentic, but mine didn’t always hit that mark. At first, it was chaotic. Honestly, it was a gigantic mess as I got to grips with the controls and figured out how the inventory worked. But that’s part of the charm with Two Point Museum. Watching the transformation from cluttered chaos to a well-oiled machine was incredibly satisfying.

There’s plenty to love about Two Point Museum, and it nails so much of what makes a great simulation game. I love the silly tone, and that comes down to its hilarious announcements echoing over the museum’s speakers — clearly delivered by a voice actor who had an absolute blast.

A few minor issues don’t make the game any less fun

(Image credit: Future/Sega)

I have to admit that the game is not without its flaws, but given that this was a preview build, they didn’t bother me too much. The most notable issue was the inventory bar at the bottom of the screen. It felt a bit unintuitive, and I often struggled to locate items I needed to place as part of a goal. Navigating the map on a PC was another challenge, as moving the camera could be a bit clunky, and I occasionally deleted a wall by mistake instead of simply panning to another area.

That said, a bit of chaos feels natural in a management simulation, and these hiccups didn’t detract from the overall experience. Plus, issues like these are minor and likely to be smoothed out before launch.

Two Point Museum outlook

Two Point Museum is dangerously addictive. It’s one of those games where “10 more minutes” turns into an hour. From the moment I started the preview, I was hooked, enjoying every minute of my time with it. Even within the 24 hours I had to explore, there was so much to do and discover. It’s easy to imagine that the creativity and possibilities will only expand further in the full release.

Two Point Museum is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/Series S, and PC on March 4, 2025.