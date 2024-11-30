5 biggest new games launching in December 2024 for PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, VR and PC

December 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting month for gamers, with several high-profile releases across PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC. From an action-adventure game set in the Indiana Jones franchise to a superhero team-based PVP shooter, this month’s lineup has something for everyone.

Among the highlights is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Developed by MachineGames and published by Bethesda Softworks, this game will feature an original narrative that draws inspiration from the iconic movies. Those with PS VR2 or PC VR are also in for a treat when Alien: Rogue Incursion releases later in the month. It follows an ex-Colonial Marine on a dangerous mission that brings her to the uncharted planet Purdan, where she will face the most cunning Xenomorphs.

If you're looking for new gaming experiences this December, we've compiled a list of the five biggest games launching this month that deserve a spot on your wishlist!

Marvel Rivals (December 6)

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Marvel Rivals is a team-based PvP third-person shooter set in the Marvel Universe. Developed by NetEase Games, it pits players in 6v6 matches with a vast roster of iconic heroes and villains, including fan-favorites from the Avengers, X-Men, and Guardians of the Galaxy. The game emphasizes dynamic hero synergies, allowing players to combine abilities for unique team-up moves, such as using Hulk's Gamma energy to enhance Iron Man's armor.

The story revolves around a clash between Doctor Doom and his future counterpart from the year 2099, leading to multiverse chaos. Heroes and villains must unite or oppose one another to prevent either Doom from achieving domination. The battles take place across destructible, evolving environments, such as Asgard and Tokyo 2099, providing opportunities for strategic gameplay.

Path of Exile 2 (December 6)

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Path of Exile 2 is a sequel to the popular action RPG set in the dark world of Wraeclast. Taking place 20 years after the original game, it introduces a new storyline where players confront the Count of Ogham and the Seed of Corruption. The game revamps systems like its vast passive skill tree and Ascendancies, offering enhanced character customization.

At launch, the game will include the first three acts of its campaign, leading to a focus on a robust endgame with familiar mechanics like Breach and Delirium. The gameplay emphasizes player choice, deep class customization, and challenging trials, creating a mix of strategic planning and dynamic combat.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (December 9)

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass, PS5 (2025)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is an action-adventure game set in the iconic franchise. The game follows Indiana Jones in 1937 as he embarks on a globe-trotting quest to uncover the mysteries of the “Great Circle” while combating sinister forces seeking to harness its ancient power.

The gameplay features first-person exploration, puzzles, and action, combining narrative-driven sequences with open-world elements. Iconic Indiana Jones tools like the whip and journal are central to solving puzzles, uncovering hidden secrets, and navigating complex environments. The game also includes locations such as Egypt and the Himalayas, where players engage in combat, stealth, and intricate puzzles while delving into the story​.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 and 2 Remastered (December 10)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

This remastered version revives two iconic entries in the Legacy of Kain series with enhanced graphics and gameplay updates. The story follows Raziel, a betrayed vampire resurrected as a wraith, on a quest for revenge against his master, Kain, set in a dark fantasy world rich in lore.

The remastered versions include improved visuals, modernized controls, enhanced camera features, a new day-night cycle and a photo mode. They also reintroduce previously cut content while maintaining the series' narrative depth and gameplay innovation.

Alien: Rogue Incursion (December 19)

Platforms: PS VR2, PC VR, Meta Quest 3 (2025)

Alien: Rogue Incursion is a single-player action-horror VR game set in the “Alien” universe. Players assume the role of Zula Hendricks, an ex-Colonial Marine, who, alongside her synthetic companion Davis 01, investigates a distress signal from the remote planet Purdan.

The mission leads them to a research facility overrun by Xenomorphs, where they must navigate treacherous environments, combat the alien threat and uncover the facility's dark secrets. The game emphasizes immersive VR mechanics, dynamic enemy AI, and classic franchise weaponry, offering a tense and atmospheric experience faithful to the Alien series, including Alien: Isolation.

