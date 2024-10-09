Quick! Amazon just slashed the price on our best PC gaming controller

As a gamer who often plays the same three RPGs on repeat — The Witcher 3, Fallout 4 (don't judge me), and Cyberpunk 2077 — I know the importance of a reliable, comfortable controller. Amazon's Prime Day sale has slashed the price of our top-rated PC gaming control, the Xbox Core Wireless Controller, and it's a deal that's simply too good to pass up.



Right now, the Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller is just $54 on Amazon,15% off its regular $64 price tag. This controller has become my trusty companion for marathon gaming sessions, and since getting it, I haven't looked back. Microsoft is known for quality gaming accessories, and this controller is no exception. With 14 different color-ways and patterns available, there's truly something for every gamer's style.

Whether you're exploring dystopian wastelands, enjoying cozy platformers, or diving into intense first-person shooters, this controller enhances every gaming experience. Don't miss out on this killer deal!

Xbox Core Wireless Controller: was $64 now $54 @ Amazon

Versatile, comfortable, and responsive, the Xbox Core Wireless Controller impressed us in our rigorous testing. This isn't just for Xbox — it's compatible with PC, Android, and iOS devices too. With its ergonomic design, textured grips, and a button to share screenshots with friends, it's a go-to for gamers everywhere.

The Xbox Core Wireless Controller is engineered for comfort, precision, and durability. I can confidently say it's one of the most comfortable controllers I've ever used, thanks to its lightweight design, sculpted surfaces and refined geometry. As someone who has a problematic wrist, the textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case ensures I can play for hours without fatigue or losing control.

One of my favorite aspects of this controller is its versatility. It seamlessly connects to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, and Android and iOS devices,making it perfect for every type of gamer. This adaptability means you're getting a controller that grows with your gaming habits, ready for whatever platform or game type you're in the mood for.

(Image credit: Future)

I would gladly repurchase the Xbox Core Wireless Controller at its original price because of how it's elevated my gaming sessions. It's never let me down, allowing me to fully immerse myself in my favorite games without any technical hiccups. Remember, this controller is 15% off this Prime Day, so don't miss out on this chance to upgrade your gaming setup.



And if you're like me and have an irresistible urge to collect one of everything in every color, you're in luck. With 14 color options available, you can build a controller rainbow that matches your every mood, outfit, or gaming setup. Time's ticking on this Prime Day gem.



