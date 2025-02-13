These are the 5 PS5 games at State of Play 2025 that I'm ready to pre-order now

PlayStation’s first State of Play event of 2025 was a fantastic showcase of upcoming PS5 games. While we got fresh looks at imminently arriving games such as Monster Hunter Wilds, Split Fiction and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, the world premieres, hype-fueled teasers and exclusive first reveals naturally drew the most attention.

There were many PS5 games at the latest State of Play that I’m eagerly awaiting, and cannot wait to play for myself later this year (or maybe in 2026, in some cases). Reveals for the likes of Metal Eden and Lost Souls Aside caught my eye, and while the internet is questioning its necessity, I’m here for Days Gone Remastered. I’ve been considering a replay of this underrated PS4 game for ages, and now I have the perfect excuse. Plus, as a fan of The Dark Pictures, the latest chapter, Directive 8020, is another game on my must-play list.

More than 25 individual games were showcased during the event, but below, I’ve picked out my five top picks (and trust me, narrowing down the field was pretty tricky in this case). And, just to clear up any potential confusion, these five aren’t the only games from the State of Play I’m hyped about, but these are the five upcoming PS5 games I really wish I could play right now…

State of Play February 2025 highlights

Lies of P: Overture

Lies of P: Overture - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Lies of P was my unexpected pick for Game of the Year 2023, so while this is technically a DLC expansion rather than a full game, it was nevertheless my clear highlight of the State of Play showcase. I’ve already rewatched the trailer half a dozen times trying to pick out everything new. What’s most impressive is that this doesn’t just look like more Lies of P, it appears to be adding loads.

Overture is a prequel chapter that will send you back in time to experience the events just before the Puppet Frenzy massacre central to the base game. You’ll once again play as P, a deadly puppet created by inventor Geppetto, and if the trailer is any indication, players will get access to even more powerful weapons. That’s a good thing, too, because it looks like this DLC will also be stuffed with some of Lies of P’s most deadly and difficult bosses yet.

Darwin’s Paradox!

Darwin's Paradox! - Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

My biggest surprise of the show was definitely Darwin’s Paradox! Among the numerous highly cinematic trailers centered on skyscraper-sized monsters and characters imbued with magical powers, it’s easy for a smaller title like this to get lost in the shuffle, but this octopus platformer certainly did enough to stick out in my mind. It looks like a whole load of silly fun.

Set to release sometime in 2025 (I’m hoping summer, it feels like a summer game), you play the eponymous Darwin, a deepsea octopus snatched from his home and thrown into a sinister food factory run by aliens. Your task is to escape this nightmare place using your very unique octopus skills, such as camouflaging and shooting ink. I’m getting a huge Oddworld vibe from Darwin’s Paradox! and that’s a very complimentary comparison.

Hell is Us

Hell is Us - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

I’ve had my eye firmly on Hell is Us ever since it was given its proper debut during last September’s State of Play, and our latest look at this sci-fi action-adventure has my hype levels soaring to new heights. While previous trailers have hinted at kinetic gameplay, this new glimpse was the first to delve into the game’s story and characters. And they look seriously promising.

Even better, we also got a release date (September 4). Looking like an intriguing mix of Dark Souls and Death Stranding, Hell is Us also promises to be a game focused on exploration with traditional waypoints removed in favor of environmental cues and hints from NPC characters. Everything new I hear about Hell is Us gets me even more excited to play, so here’s hope the game can live up to my increasing hype when it launches later this year.

Saros

Saros - Cinematic Announce Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Developer Housemarque released Returnal on PS5 within the first six months of the console’s lifecycle, and almost four years later, it remains among the system’s biggest sellers. Its blend of a dark sci-fi universe and compelling arcade-inspired bullet hell gameplay remains extremely intoxicating, and with Saros looking sort of like a spiritual sequel, it’s no wonder that it was the standout reveal at State of Play for many gamers.

Set on the planet of Carcosa, an off-world colony under the shadow of an ominous eclipse, in Saros, you play Arjun Devraj, a Solatri Enforcer on a currently mysterious mission. Unlike Returnal, it seems like Saros will be less of a roguelike with permanent progression between deaths. However, the two titles will share the same gameplay-first experience. We’re going to have to wait a little longer for this one as it's due in 2026, but I think it'll be worth it.

Tides of Annihilation

Tides of Annihilation - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

I didn’t initially know what to make of Tides of Annihilation. At first, I thought the trailer’s tone was a little too melodramatic, but as it continued and built up to a big finale, I started to vibe more and more with the tone, and frankly, it’s hard not to be impressed by the sheer scale of its grand spectacle.

One of the biggest draws for me is Tides of Annihilation’s setting of a distorted London. As a Brit, I’m always eager to see these shores featured in video games, so that gives this action-adventure tile a big tick straight off the bat. Otherwise, details are a bit thin right now, but it’s been confirmed you’ll play a character called Gwendolyn with the ability to summon spectral knights to fight by your side. I’m not completely sold, but I’m very keen to learn more.