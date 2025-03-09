NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #372 (Monday, March 10 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "You're pushing my buttons" — will be pretty clear once you get a few answers on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #372, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #372, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #372.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #372 is... "You're pushing my buttons".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "It saves you getting up".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

MOTEL

CORN

OPEN

GRID

TEAM

VOTE

MOLE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with R and ends with L.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's REMOTECONTROL.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #372?

Drumroll, please...

BACK

POWER

VOLUME

MUTE

CHANNEL

GUIDE

HOME

...and the spangram was REMOTECONTROL.

Strands #372

“You're pushing my buttons”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Interestingly, I spent half of this puzzle thinking it was about something completely different.

That misconception started when I found BACK in the bottom-right corner, followed by POWER along the left-hand side.

At this point, I thought it was all about physical phone buttons, so I quickly found VOLUME in the top-right corner and MUTE below it.

It was only when I found CHANNEL in the top-left corner that I realized this was actually about the bigger screen. Sure enough, I was able to connect the spangram of REMOTECONTROL from the bottom of the grid to the top.

With that knowledge, the last two were trivial to find. GUIDE was on the right-hand side, while HOME finished off the puzzle in the bottom-leftcorner.

Yesterday's Strands answers

