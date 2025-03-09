NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #372 (Monday, March 10 2025)

News
By
published

Need help with Strands #372? Here are some hints and the answers

NYT Strands on a cellphone
(Image credit: Tom’s Guide/NY Times/Shutterstock)
Jump to:
Strands today: Quick menu

1. Today's hints

2. Today's answer

3. Yesterday's answer

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "You're pushing my buttons" — will be pretty clear once you get a few answers on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #372, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #372, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #372.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #372 is... "You're pushing my buttons".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "It saves you getting up".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

  • MOTEL
  • CORN
  • OPEN
  • GRID
  • TEAM
  • VOTE
  • MOLE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with R and ends with L.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's REMOTECONTROL.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #372?

Drumroll, please...

  • BACK
  • POWER
  • VOLUME
  • MUTE
  • CHANNEL
  • GUIDE
  • HOME

Strands #372

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was REMOTECONTROL.

Strands #372

“You're pushing my buttons”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Interestingly, I spent half of this puzzle thinking it was about something completely different.

That misconception started when I found BACK in the bottom-right corner, followed by POWER along the left-hand side.

At this point, I thought it was all about physical phone buttons, so I quickly found VOLUME in the top-right corner and MUTE below it.

It was only when I found CHANNEL in the top-left corner that I realized this was actually about the bigger screen. Sure enough, I was able to connect the spangram of REMOTECONTROL from the bottom of the grid to the top.

With that knowledge, the last two were trivial to find. GUIDE was on the right-hand side, while HOME finished off the puzzle in the bottom-leftcorner.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #371 right here.

See more Gaming News
Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #332 (Wednesday, January 29 2025)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #322 (Sunday, January 19 2025)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #371 (Sunday, March 9 2025)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #324 (Tuesday, January 21 2025)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #370 (Saturday, March 8 2025)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #364 (Sunday, March 2 2025)
Latest in Gaming
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #372 (Monday, March 10 2025)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, March 9 (#637)
Prime Gaming&#039;s selection of free games for March 2025
Amazon Prime is giving away these 20 games in March — get Fallout, Saints Row 3, and more free games now
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #371 (Sunday, March 9 2025)
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 price rumors and predictions — everything we've heard so far
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, March 8 (#636)
Latest in News
Former AATIP director Lue Elizondo tells documentary filmmaker Dan Farah we are &#039;not alone&#039; in new 1hr 49m UFO film &quot;The Age of Disclosure&quot; (2025)
How to watch 'The Age of Disclosure' – can you stream UFO documentary online?
A render of the iPhone 17 Pro Max
iPhone 17 Pro Max — this new rumor could push people towards iPhone 17 Air
Isabela Merced as Dina and Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us Season 2
New 'The Last of Us' season 2 trailer shows off my favorite moment from 'Part II'
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #372 (Monday, March 10 2025)
apple watch 4
Apple Watch escapes U.S. import ban after court victory in patent case
samsung galaxy s25 edge mockups at galaxy unpacked 2025
iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could get yet another ultra-thin rival
More about gaming
NYTimes Connections

NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, March 9 (#637)
NYT Strands on a cellphone

NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #371 (Sunday, March 9 2025)
Former AATIP director Lue Elizondo tells documentary filmmaker Dan Farah we are &#039;not alone&#039; in new 1hr 49m UFO film &quot;The Age of Disclosure&quot; (2025)

How to watch 'The Age of Disclosure' – can you stream UFO documentary online?
See more latest
Most Popular
Former AATIP director Lue Elizondo tells documentary filmmaker Dan Farah we are &#039;not alone&#039; in new 1hr 49m UFO film &quot;The Age of Disclosure&quot; (2025)
How to watch 'The Age of Disclosure' – can you stream UFO documentary online?
A render of the iPhone 17 Pro Max
iPhone 17 Pro Max — this new rumor could push people towards iPhone 17 Air
Isabela Merced as Dina and Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us Season 2
New 'The Last of Us' season 2 trailer shows off my favorite moment from 'Part II'
apple watch 4
Apple Watch escapes U.S. import ban after court victory in patent case
samsung galaxy s25 edge mockups at galaxy unpacked 2025
iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could get yet another ultra-thin rival
The Action button settings in iOS 18.4 with a Visual Intelligence shortcut for the iPhone 15 Pro
iOS 18.4 adds a crucial Apple Intelligence feature to the iPhone 15 Pro — and it makes your phone more powerful
A woman sleeping on her front, smiling, with a Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Week 2025 logo in the corner of the image
Sleep Awareness Week 2025 is here — how to ‘flourish’ this year through better sleep
Matt Damon in Elysium
4 overlooked sci-fi movies on Netflix you (probably) haven't seen
Mac Studio on a desk hooked up to a Studio DIsplay
Mac Studio M3 Ultra: 3 reasons to buy and 2 reasons to skip
Patrick Wilson as Josh Lambert in Insidious
One of my favorite horror movie franchises is now streaming free on Tubi