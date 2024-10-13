NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #225 (Monday, October 14 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Get out of here!" — is pretty crytpic, with some devious answers to find, too.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #225, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #225, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #225.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #225 is... "Get out of here!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "A change of scenery."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

GIVES

SONG

LOSE

PASTE

PRAM

BOING

MAPS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'M' and ends with 'Y'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's MOVINGDAY.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #225?

Drumroll, please...

FOAM

TAPE

TRUCK

BOXES

DOLLY

CRATE

STRAP

BUNGEE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was MOVINGDAY.

Strands #225

“Get out of here!”

💡🔵💡🔵

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. This was a difficult one for me. Not only was the theme tough to figure out, but even once I had, a lot of the answers were Americanisms that just wouldn't occur to me as a Brit.

Initially, I thought "Get out of here" would refer to ways of saying goodbye, or general leaving phrases. Indeed, I assumed the 'X' would be part of "exit".

After failing to find any words on this front, I had to use not one, but two clues. The first revealed FOAM and the second TAPE, which at first seemed to have nothing in common. Then I realized this was about removals and the puzzle fell into place.

Well, sort of. I quickly got TRUCK, BOXES, CRATE and the spangram of MOVINGDAY, but the other answers either aren't the words we'd use on this side of the Atlantic, or haven't applied to the many house moves I've made over the years.

In other words, finding DOLLY, STRAP and BUNGEE was a frustrating game of trial and error. Fortunately, however, each was in a different corner, which made it a simpler exercise than it might have been if they were all coiled around each other.

Still: a nice easy one tomorrow, please, puzzle setters?

