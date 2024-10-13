Massive Pokémon leak reveals new Switch 2 details
Codenames for the Switch 2 and unannounced GameFreak projects surface
An unprecedented hack has hit Pokémon developer Game Freak, leaking stolen data about unannounced projects, Pokémon left on the cutting room floor, and new details about the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo's successor to its highly popular handheld/home console hybrid.
Game Freak issued a statement earlier this week confirming it suffered a data breach in August 2024 after an unauthorized third party gained access to a company server (translation via Nintendo Everything). Details from the leak, which is said to include gigabytes of information, are still coming to light on social media at this time.
As first reported by Nintendo Life, the leak mentions an unannounced 10th-generation Pokémon game (codenamed "Gaia") that'll have two versions (codenamed "K" and "N"). It's set to come out on a platform codenamed "Ounce," which is believed to be the Switch successor. The games are purportedly being tested on the current Switch as well, which could indicate a cross-platform release.
The leak also mentions a Pokémon spin-off game codenamed "Synapse" and contains source code for DS games Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver as well as Black 2 and White 2, among other details about GameFreak's projects.
When the Switch 2 could launch
The Mario maker has remained tight-lipped on its Switch successor, but after months of speculation, Nintendo president Shunatro Furukawa announced back in May that the tentatively named Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed before the end of the current fiscal year in March. Other rumors have suggested that the release window could dip into April depending on whether Nintendo's profits meet expectations this fiscal year.
All signs point to spring being when we'll finally see if the Switch 2 will take its place among the best handheld game consoles. In the meantime, be sure to check in on all the latest leaks and updates at our Switch 2 rumor hub.
More from Tom's Guide
- Nintendo Switch 2 leaks reveal new design and big news on specs
- iPhone 16 issues — all the biggest problems so far
- Nintendo Switch 2 reportedly ‘ready' to go — here’s when it could launch
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming and entertainment. Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk, where she covered breaking tech news — everything from the latest spec rumors and gadget launches to social media policy and cybersecurity threats. She has also written game reviews and features as a freelance reporter for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and miniature painting.