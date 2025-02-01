I tried a leverless controller for the first time — it’s both weird and awesome

Arcade sticks or “fight sticks” come to mind when most folks think of fighting games. However, at tournaments like EVO, participants like the legendary Daigo Umehara have swapped their arcade sticks for leverless controllers.

Pioneered by the company Hit Box, these controllers replace an arcade stick’s lever for buttons. While leverless controllers are all the rage in the FGC (Fighting Game Community), even the most ardent supporters admit there’s a learning curve.

I’ve been playing fighting games since 1991 and have mostly used dedicated fighting game controllers or fight pads to play games like Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8. I recently switched to using arcade sticks and it’s been a great experience. Because of my rekindled love for fighting games, I wanted to try a leverless controller to see why the pros favor them so much.

After a week of using the Victrix Pro KO, I have a better understanding of why leverless controllers are so popular in the FGC. That said, I’m not sure if I’m ready to give up on the best fight sticks just yet. I’ll explain why.

Like a keyboard but not

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you’re an old-school arcade dweller like me, then you were likely very confused the first time you gazed at a leverless controller. A keyboard with arcade-style buttons is the closest approximation, but a leverless controller truly is its own thing.

The right half of the peripheral has the familiar arcade buttons you’re used to. Things aren’t typical on the controller’s left side since there are four buttons instead of an arcade stick. On top of that, the buttons have an odd placement, especially the bigger button under the right-side buttons. Yes, it's the jump button!

Though the controller looks strange, it begins to make sense the instant you put your hands on it. Without thinking, I instinctively placed my left fingers over the corresponding Left, Down, Right and Up buttons — resting my thumb on the latter. My first thought was “Oh, that’s smart design.”

After toying with the left-hand buttons and getting a feel for the controller, I fired up Street Fighter 6 to see how well (or badly) I’d do with this strange controller.

Disclaimer Editor's note: I'm using the names for arrow keys in this post (Up, Down, Left, Right) so that it's simpler for most folks to understand. I just want to make that clear since I know in fighting games, you say "back" or "forward" instead of left or right (respectively).

Playing 2D fighters

(Image credit: Capcom)

I yelled an expletive I won’t repeat here when I shot off Ryu’s fireball during my very first attempt. The input for this special attack (when your character is on the left side) is Down, Down-Right, Right + Punch, which is exactly what I did in quick succession by tapping Down with my middle finger, Down + Right with my middle and index fingers, Right again with my index finger and a punch button.

That sounds complex, but it was rather easy. However, I quickly learned a better method. By holding Down, pressing Right, and then releasing Down, the controller registers it as Down, Down-Right, Right. This was a revelation since I previously couldn’t comprehend how one could perform the in-between inputs (like Down+Left, Down+Right, etc) in quarter or half-circle movements in quick succession. In effect, I could shoot fireballs by pressing three buttons in total. No wonder some consider these controllers cheating!

I still haven’t completely mastered performing moves in King of Fighters XV or Guilty Gear Xrd. That’s because some characters in these games (especially KoF) have super moves that require a quarter-circle motion followed by a half-circle before pressing an attack button. These motions aren’t easy on a regular controller or a fight stick but they feel almost impossible to perform on a leverless. I’ve pulled these motions off perhaps once (likely through pure luck) but that’s it. Some more practice is necessary.

While performing special attacks ranging from fireballs to sonic booms has been easier than expected, I still struggle with basic movement during matches. For instance, jumping forward or backward requires you to press two buttons at once (Up + Right or Up + Left), which is something my brain hasn’t quite processed. That said, I'm getting better at it, albeit slowly.

Playing 3D fighters

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

I have a simpler time playing Tekken 8 and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown with the Victrix Pro KO because these games don’t often have complex motions like 2D games. Dashing back and forth by pressing Left or Right twice is actually much easier on a leverless controller. The same is true for side stepping by pressing Down or Up.

Aside from occasions where I have to press Up + Left or Down + Right to do certain moves, playing 3D games on this controller isn’t as difficult (or jarring) as playing 2D games. Better or professional players might disagree with me, but I think leverless controllers work best for 3D games.

A weird but fun controller type

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Leverless controllers like the Victrix Pro KO are both intuitive and unintuitive to use. If you play games using a keyboard or regularly write, then using one of these controllers won't feel completely alien. But even with that experience, you'll have to rewire your brain when playing on a leverless controller, especially if you're a veteran fighting game player.

Right now, I can perform most special attacks well enough. But basic movement is taking longer to nail down, especially for 2D games. Despite that, I’m having fun learning how to use this controller. It’s like typing, but also not.

Will I ever completely convert to being a leverless fighting game player? Probably not since arcade sticks and fight pads feel more enjoyable to use. That said, I’m going to continue practicing so I can at least be proficient at using leverless controllers. And who knows, maybe if I get good enough, perhaps I can become an EVO champion.

Okay, probably not, but it doesn’t hurt to dream!