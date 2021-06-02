Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown launches — and it’s free for two months

Fighting game fans are in for a treat with the release of Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown. Sega has completely overhauled the jewel in the series' crown for a new generation of gamers, with revamped graphics, music, features, UI, and online competitive features.

Sega's 60th anniversary project gives Virtua Fighter 5 game a much-needed makeover, and it's topped off with a new opening cinematic for a bit of extra razzle dazzle. The background music for the levels has been newly composed entirely, while the "basic gameplay systems from classic Virtua Fighter 5 remain largely untouched" thanks to some refinement over the years. But everything else is as new and shiny as you'd expect. And it's free for all PS Plus members for two months.

PlayStation Plus members have until August 2 to add the game to their library. If you're running low on space, remember you don't have to download all of your free monthly games. Just add them to your library when they become available so you don't miss out and download them as and when you want to play.

As well as the launch trailer above, you can check out the gameplay comparison video below, that shows off all of the upgrades and overhauls detailed in the PlayStation blog.

PS4 and PS5 have two months to enjoy the game for free and if it tickles your fancy, you might want to check out the Legendary Pack DLC. The additional content is an homage to the Virtua Fighter series and packs in over 2,000 customization items, alt character costumes, spectator stamps, and new and classic background music.

But the most fun feature is character models and UI from the original Virtua Fighter game. So if you want to kick ass while looking like a an elaborate piece of origami, have at it. Even the newer characters from the later entries have had the boxy treatment, with two classic-style models for every character.

Character customization items (around 2000 types)

Alternate Costumes for all 19 playable characters

Original Virtua Fighter retro character models (38 total, 2 for each playable character)

Original Virtua Fighter retro stage and battle UI

Nearly 180 new and classic songs/background tracks for every stage in the game

36 additional Spectator stamps

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown is available for free with PS Plus membership, while the DLC comes in at $9.99 / £7.99. If you're reading this post August 2 and have missed the download window, you can pick up a bundled edition of Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown and the Legendary Pack from the PlayStation Store for $29.99 / £24.99. We also recommend checking out our best fight sticks page to up your fighting game enjoyment.