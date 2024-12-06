Win! Get a free Asus ROG Ally with laptop purchase — how to get yours

The Asus ROG Ally is one of the best gaming handhelds we've tested. For a limited time, you can score Asus' epic handheld for free.

Through December 19, purchase an eligible laptop or desktop valued at $1,498 or more and you'll get a free Asus ROG Ally ($899 value). That's one of the best deals we've seen for this portable gaming machine.

Asus ROG Ally: free with eligible laptop purchase @ ASUS Store

The Asus ROG Ally is a Windows 11-based gaming handheld that gets you access to the best games from Steam, Xbox Game Pass, EA Origin and more. It can play the latest and greatest games with incredible detail and smooth frame rates on its 7-inch FHD 120Hz display.

In our Asus ROG Ally review, we called it a Windows 11-based gaming handheld that boasts powerful specs and a sleek design. It sports a button layout similar to a typical gaming controller with two analog sticks, four face buttons, four shoulder buttons and a d-pad.

We liked its gorgeous display and thought it's fantastic to hold. If you’ve never played PC games on a handheld, you’ll be blown away by what Asus’ machine offers. Whether you save this handheld for yourself or decide to gift it to someone, this is an epic deal either way.