I made one of the best gaming chairs even better by turning it into a recliner — here’s how

Important Note Secretlab sent me the standard PlushCell Memory Foam version of the add-on, which isn't set to be released until sometime in early 2025 for $199. If you'd like to get your hands on the product sooner, you'll want to grab the Founder's Edition for $249, which is available now. This special edition for early adopters features an additional layer of cooling gel and some extra visual flairs, but it is otherwise functionally the same as the upcoming standard version. However, since I didn't receive the Founder's Edition myself, I can't comment on its minor differences — though I would assume the layer of cooling gel is quite nice.

Everyone likes to be comfortable, obviously, so it makes sense that the majority of office and gaming chairs on the market offer some type of reclining functionality to facilitate relaxing sitting positions. The best gaming chairs , in particular, frequently go the extra mile with these features in an effort to sell the "kick back and play games" vibe of the product — not to mention that offering extended reclining positions can help relieve back pain when you're gaming well into the night.

With all of this in mind, it makes you wonder why so few gaming chairs include leg rests out of the box that could further enhance the reclining experience. Well, Secretlab is meeting buyers in the middle with its Ergonomic Recliner Add-On, which aims to unlock even more comfort by letting you kick your feet up and take a load off when using the company's various chairs.

Secretlab promises that this new add-on works with all Titan Evo and Secretlab Classic Series chairs, but I was only able to test it on the Titan Evo 2022. In my original review of the chair, I said, "You can't really go wrong with its wonderfully comfortable seat, tons of premium features, and plenty of size and color options to choose from." I remain confident that Secretlab's popular chair series is one of the best you can buy today, and if you're willing to drop the extra money on the Ergonomic Recliner Add-On, it only sweetens the deal.

A quick and easy upgrade

When I opened the box and saw the Ergonomic Recliner Add-On and the included tools, I suspected that attaching it would be a pain in the back (both literally and figuratively). Instead, I had it equipped to my Titan Evo 2022 in under five minutes thanks to the whole thing requiring only a few simple steps so that I could get straight to laying back and appreciating a job well done. The straightforward and rapid assembly definitely checks a box in its favor.

Whereas reclining without a leg rest leaves your legs bent at the knee, which can reduce your circulation (and comfort), this add-on aims to align your body much better. From my time with it, I found that to be undeniably true. I experienced significantly less pain on the back of my thighs, too, as they weren't left bearing the weight of my legs dangling over the seat pan as they usually would when leaned back. After a few hours of reclining and playing some games, I was able to sit up and feel refreshed rather than stiff.

The Secretlab Ergonomic Recliner Add-On's steel frame provides a weight capacity of 30kg (around 66lbs), which should offer enough support for the majority of users. I'm an average-sized guy and didn't notice any issues with stability. Moreover, I truly love that you can adjust the leg rest separately from your backrest recline and seat base tilt, giving you a nearly endless amount of options for positioning with a range between 0-80 degrees.

With that in mind, it's worth noting that just because you have the Ergonomic Recliner Add-on doesn't mean you're required to use it. You can continue to exclusively use the normal backrest recline anytime you'd like, as the add-on can be neatly tucked away beneath the chair pan when not in use.

Having the option of ignoring it altogether means that you can appreciate its utility all the more when you really want to use it. Of course, the best news of all is that its memory foam cushion is so delightfully soft yet supportive that you'll probably want to use it more often than you expect.

A pricey but improved reclining experience

The only major downside to the Secretlab Ergonomic Recliner Add-On is that $199 ($249 for the Founder's Edition) feels like a pretty steep price point for what is effectively a single-feature addition to what are already expensive, feature-filled chairs. So while I'm absolutely sold on the comfort, stability, and ergonomic benefits, I'm not sure I'd personally pay the premium for one — but I'm also not the type to recline for extended periods with regularity. If you are, you might find the cost much more digestible.

At the end of the day, though, the Secretlab Ergonomic Recliner Add-On isn't pretending to be anything but a luxury accessory of sorts. It seems to fully understand that it's a supplementary feature for specific types of gaming chair users. As such, its existence doesn't lower the inherent value of the Titan Evo, but it certainly grants a more fully realized reclining experience to enthusiasts who don't mind shelling out the dough. If that's you and you want the best way to kick back and chill while popping noggins in Call of Duty , you can rest easy knowing this attachment is a stellar addition to any supported Secretlab chair.