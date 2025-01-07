Ditch the Backbone One! Epic Razer Kishi deal drops mobile controller to its lowest ever price

The Razer Kishi V2 is undoubtedly one of the best hardware choices for mobile gamers, offering console-quality controls on your smartphone. And if your resolution is to get more gaming done in 2025, don't miss this massive discount.

Right now the Razer Kishi V2 is just $39 at Amazon, saving you a massive $60 on our top-rated mobile controller. This matches the lowest price we've ever seen for this top-tier gaming accessory.

The Kishi V2's design shows how much Razer has learned from the original model. The spring-loaded design works with most phones, and unlike cheaper controllers, you can even keep your case on thanks to the adjustable inserts. The grips have this subtle texture that actually helps during those longer gaming sessions. There's a reason its on our list of best mobile controllers, after all.

Razer's also thought about the extras that matter. The Nexus app isn't just for show — being able to remap buttons is genuinely useful, especially for games that don't have great touch controls. And if you're into streaming your gameplay, you can set that up right from the app without any extra software.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The buttons on the Kishi V2 are a highlight, providing a satisfying, clicky feedback with every press. There's also four secondary buttons and two mappable ones, giving you more control options than most mobile controllers.

For games that weren't designed with controllers in mind, having those extra mappable buttons can be a game-changer, letting you customize your setup for different titles. At $40, the Razer Kishi V2 is an absolute steal — it's the kind of accessory that'll probably find a permanent spot in your tech travel bag.