Epic Black Friday TV deal — save $500 on this amazing LG OLED TV

Black Friday deals are heating up, and already we're seeing our favorite retailers offering discounts on this year's top products. You bet that includes big-brand OLED TVs, like the LG CX OLED that's over $500 off right now.

Amazon has the 55-inch LG CX OLED on sale for $1,496.99. This size of the set normally costs $1,999.99, so you'll save a killer $503 when you buy today. If you're torn about whether to wait for Black Friday, you should know that this is the lowest price we've seen for LG's newest OLED ever.

LG CX OLED TV (55-inch): was $1,999 now $1,496 @ Amazon

The LG CX OLED TV is the best TV we tested this year, and it's over $500 off right now. This is the lowest price for this set we've seen yet and one of the most impressive early Black Friday deals overall.View Deal

The LG CX OLED TV is the best TV overall, with an amazing display, built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, and a ton of other smart features. From LG's webOS 5.0 to the addition of smart home control and an intuitive motion-control remote, it's one of the smartest TVs we've ever seen.

LG has improved on its superb OLED with a more powerful processor, the addition of Dolby Vision IQ (which adjusts HDR performance based on the ambient lighting) and beefs up the sound with AI-powered audio tuning.

And while the LG CX OLED's premium price might put off some shoppers, it packs in more premium value than more expensive OLED competitors. That's before the set goes on sale. Now, with a $500 discount, this is the pre-Black Friday OLED TV deal to beat.

For more TV discounts, check out the best cheap TV deals and Best Buy Black Friday TV deals right now.