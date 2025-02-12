YouTube TV upgrades just teased for millions — here's what's coming

For many, YouTube TV is mostly a platform for watching sports, something the service does very well. However, it's obvious that CEO Neal Mohan and the company want you to watch more than just sports on the platform.

In a blog post dropped this week celebrating YouTube and looking ahead, Mohan teased upgrades to multiview and a new live commentary feature.

Overall, the post is mostly about YouTube's music streaming service, podcasts, Shorts and news.

It's been trending this way for a minute, but people, especially younger generations use YouTube the way older ones used to use regular TV. Mohan claims that over 1 billion hours of YouTube content is watched on televisions on a daily basis. He also insists people watch YouTube Shorts on TVs.

YouTube TV: Watch With on the way?

Hidden with that was a talk of an experimental new feature called Watch With that Mohan says "enables creators to provide live commentary and real-time reactions to games and events." He writes that the feature was tested with the NFL last year and will continue with other sports and content this year.

It's unclear if this is a feature that will be reserved for the main YouTube platform or if it will show up on YouTube TV as well, which is more of a traditional cable-esque platform.

The post also says that sports-based features like Key Plays and multiview will get upgrades this year but didn't elaborate what those might look like.

Despite the recent price hike, Mohan claimed that YouTube TV has over 8 million subscribers.

The CEO also explained how AI might improve content creation and viewing experiences. He closed by saying, "We're committed to empowering creators, fostering community, and continuing to redefine how the world watches, listens, and connects."