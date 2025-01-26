3 best free movies on YouTube right now

Gather 'round the couch, everyone — it's movie night, and all you have to do is bring yourself and the popcorn. The rest, including the night's entertainment, is on YouTube.

If you haven't gone looking, you might be surprised to learn that YouTube is the place to be right now for tons of free content. That includes movies you can watch in their entirety without having to pay a single dime or pony up for a YouTube Premium subscription. With that in mind, it ranks up there with our favorite picks for the best free streaming services available.

Whether you're into blockbusters, rom-coms, or documentaries, there's something on YouTube for just about everyone's viewing preferences. All you have to do is jump in and start searching.

To make it easier on you, we've selected a few of our favorite picks for the best movies on YouTube right now. Happy viewing!

'Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Jiro Dreams of Sushi Trailer - YouTube Watch On

This documentary follows Jiro Ono, an 85-year-old sushi master who has dedicated his existence to making the world's best sushi. It explores Ono's 10-seat sushi restaurant located in a Tokyo subway station as well as his legacy through intimate interviews and stunning visuals while underscoring Jiro and his passion for the craft. There's also space for the complex relationships between Jiro and his sons, particularly his eldest, Yoshikazu, who faces the daunting task of stepping into his father's shoes and continuing the family's culinary legacy.

Watch on YouTube

'Moonstruck'

MOONSTRUCK (1987) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

Loretta Castorini (Cher) is a widow who finds herself caught between two brothers. After accepting a marriage proposal from her less-than-stellar boyfriend Johnny (Danny Aiello), Loretta unexpectedly falls for his younger brother, Ronny (Nicolas Cage). Ronny, who blames Johnny for an accident that cost him his hand, is very much into Loretta, while Johnny is away in Italy. As Loretta struggles with her growing feelings for Ronny, she discovers that she's not the only member of her eccentric family with secrets.

Watch on YouTube

'Crazy, Stupid, Love'

Crazy, Stupid, Love. Official Trailer #1 - (2011) HD - YouTube Watch On

Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) finds himself suddenly single after his wife, Emily (Julianne Moore), reveals she's been unfaithful and wants a divorce. While struggling to adapt to his new life, Cal meets Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling), a smooth-talking womanizer who takes Cal under his wing to teach him the art of seduction. As Cal begins to regain his confidence, he finds himself caught up in a series of romantic misadventures, including a dalliance with his kids' teacher, Kate (Marisa Tomei). Meanwhile, Cal's son Robbie (Jonah Bobo) is hopelessly in love with his babysitter, Jessica (Analeigh Tipton), who happens to have a secret crush on Cal.

Watch on YouTube