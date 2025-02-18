YouTube TV and Paramount strike deal to keep CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and more
Google and Paramount are no longer at war
Good news, YouTube TV subscribers. You won’t be losing access to Paramount content, after all.
Last week, we learned that the Google cable TV alternative was at risk of losing Paramount’s networks and shows due to a content distribution disagreement.
Shortly thereafter, both parties agreed to a “short-term extension” to avoid any content blackouts while negotiations continued.
Following that extension, both sides have now confirmed they had reached a new "multi-year" streaming deal over the weekend.
In other words, if YouTube TV is your current cable TV alternative, it looks like you'll be keeping channels like CBS, CBS Sports, MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon (plus access to Paramount Plus with Showtime) for some time.
Paramount weighs in
“We are pleased to announce a renewed Paramount-Google agreement for the continued carriage of Paramount’s leading portfolio of entertainment, news, and sports networks across YouTube TV’s platform”, Paramount said on their Keep Paramount site.
“The multi-year deal also features an expanded streaming relationship, with the ongoing inclusion of Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and BET+ among YouTube Primetime Channels and providing Google the right to make Paramount+ available to qualifying YouTube TV customers. We look forward to extending our long-standing partnership and giving audiences greater access to their favorite programming.”
YouTube issues statement
On X, YouTube TV issued a similar statement about the new deal (embedded below), which also confirmed that access to Paramount Plus with Showtime and BET Plus add-ons would remain uninterrupted and thanked users for their patience over the last few days.
With this agreement, YouTube TV will continue to offer 100+ channels, while enabling more user choice in the future. Thank you again for your patience, and as always, we appreciate your membership.February 16, 2025
YouTube TV previously said it would offer subscribers an $8 if they were unable to secure a new deal and Paramount’s networks and content disappeared for an extended period, which was the same amount of money it would cost members to sign up to Paramount Plus’ Essential plan for one month.
The dispute also came not long after YouTube TV’s latest price hike, which saw the price jumping up by $10.
As of January 13, a monthly YouTube TV subscription now runs you $82.99 a month, bringing it in line with Hulu + Live TV, which rose to $83/month back in August 2024.
