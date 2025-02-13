YouTube TV subscribers may lose access to Paramount content — here's why

If you were hoping to watch "Yellowjackets" season 3 via YouTube TV from tomorrow, you might need to grab a separate Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription ASAP.

That's because Google and Paramount are currently in the middle of a content distribution disagreement, which could see YouTube TV users losing access to Paramount content and CBS channels after today (February 13, 2025). It's important to note that this change will also affect DVRs, meaning any Paramount content you may have recorded will be removed, too.

This news was communicated to YouTube TV customers via email (h/t AndroidPolice.com), and an update has also been shared on a section of the YouTube TV help center. It reads: "If we're unable to come to an agreement with Paramount by February 13, 2025, their content will become unavailable on YouTube TV.

"It's our goal to restore Paramount content to YouTube TV, but if we can't reach an agreement and their content is unavailable for an extended period of time, we'll offer our subscribers an $8 credit. You can claim this credit at tv.youtube.com."

If you're an Entertainment Plus customer, Google has explained that you'll automatically receive a $10 discount off the bundle for each billing cycle where Paramount content remains unavailable.

Similarly, if you have Paramount+ with Showtime or BET+, you won't be billed for your subscription, and you'll receive an automatic refund on your last charge account.

If and when Paramount content returns, any user subscribed to Paramount's content via YouTube will have their subscription restored automatically.

However, if you pay for Primetime Channels via an alternative platform or by the following billing partners — Apple, Frontier, Google Play Billing, Verizon, and Wow — you will need to manually resubscribe.

Which channels could YouTube TV lose?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Google has shared a list of affected channels, networks, and YouTube TV plans and add-ons that will be affected. You can find that list below.

National channels

BET

BET Her

CBS

CBS Sports Network

CMT

Comedy Central

Comet TV

Dabl

MTV

MTV Classic

MTV2

MYNetwork TV

NewsNation

Nick Jr.

Nick Toons

Nickelodeon

Paramount

Pop

Smithsonian Channel

Start TV

Teen Nick

TR3s: MTV, Musica y Mas

TV Land

VH1

Local Stations

Atlanta 69 (WUPA)

69 (WUPA) Boston TV38 (WSBK)

TV38 (WSBK) Dallas-Fort Worth KTXA

KTXA New York (WLNYDT)

(WLNYDT) Philadelphia 57 (WPSG)

57 (WPSG) Pittsburgh KDKA+ (WPCW)

KDKA+ (WPCW) Sacramento KMAX 31 (KMAX)

KMAX 31 (KMAX) San Francisco KPIX+ (KPYX)

KPIX+ (KPYX) Seattle 11 (KSTW)

11 (KSTW) Tampa Bay 44 (WTOG)

Affected plans & add-ons

Base plan

Spanish plan

BET+

Entertainment plus

Paramount+ with Showtime

Spanish plus

Will Paramount content return to YouTube TV?

Possibly. That same YouTube TV support page reads: "We're still in active conversations with Paramount, and we hope to come to an agreement with them as soon as possible."

In December 2021, Google and Disney failed to come to a similar agreement which meant Disney-owned channels like ABC and ESPN briefly disappeared from the service. However, the two companies subsequently reached an agreement a couple of days later, and Disney programming was soon restored.

Hopefully, Paramount and Google will manage to reach an agreement soon, and any potential content blackout won't last long.

How to watch Paramount content in the meantime

Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) in the Paramount Plus series, "Landman". (Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount Plus)

If you need to find a new way to stream Paramount's movies and shows, you can subscribe to Paramount Plus directly.

The service currently offers two plans: the $7.99/month, ad-supported Paramount Plus Essential plan, or the $12.99/month Paramount Plus with Showtime plan. Yearly subscriptions are also available.

The latter option eliminates ads, allows you full access to Showtime Originals, and the ability to download movies and shows and to stream CBS live.

If you pick up a subscription and want to know what you need to watch, be sure to look over our round-up of the best movies and shows to stream on Paramount Plus.