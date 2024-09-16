James Watkins' psychological horror thriller "Speak No Evil" is now in theaters, and it's off to a solid start. The suspenseful flick has landed some solid reviews and brought in $11 million domestically, second only to "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice".

A remake of a 2022 Dutch horror movie of the same name, "Speak No Evil" sees Paddy (James McAvoy) inviting an American family to come and stay with them at his remote countryside home after the two groups became friends on holiday.

Although the Daltons (Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy) and their young daughter, Agnes (Alix West Lefler) receive a warm welcome upon arrival, Paddy and Ciara (Aisling Fanciosi) begin to exhibit strange and concerning behavior during their stay. Tension rises as it becomes clear that this charming British couple might have a very different side to them...

Waiting to watch "Speak No Evil" from the comfort of your own home? Here's where and when we expect the psychological horror thriller to make its streaming debut.

When is 'Speak No Evil' coming to streaming services?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

At the time of writing, the only way to watch "Speak No Evil" is by seeing it on the big screen; it hit theaters on Friday, September 13.

Being a Universal movie, we can assume that "Speak No Evil" will first be available to stream on Peacock, though the horror flick doesn't yet have a confirmed streaming date just yet. Even if it did, you'll still be waiting a little while, as the movie will first come to Premium Video-On-Demand (PVOD) services like Prime Video and VUDU.

All that said, we can make an educated guess at when the movie will come to Peacock, based on Univeral's past releases. Typically, we have to wait anywhere between 90 and 120 days for Universal movies to come to Peacock.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For example, the vampire thriller "Abigail" was released on April 19 and came to Peacock 92 days later, on July 19, and fellow horror flick "Night Swim" also arrived on the service 92 days after its theatrical debut. Meanwhile, "Kung Fu Panda 4" brought family-friendly antics to the platform a little over 100 days, whilst action-comedy fans had to wait a full 120 days for "The Fall Guy" to come to Peacock (though it did arrive with an extended cut.

Based on the typical release pattern, we predict that "Speak No Evil" will come to Peacock somtime in mid-November 2024, meaning anyone looking for a new horror flick to stream on Halloween might have to look elsewhere this spooky season.

This pattern isn't foolproof, though, so there is a chance "Speak No Evil" could arrive sooner than anticipated; it only took 71 days for Dev Patel's "Monkey Man" to come to the platform, after all. As and when we get a confirmed "Speak No Evil" streaming date, we'll be sure to update this article.