Roku set to launch NBC Olympic Zone this July

NBCUniversal and Roku are teaming up to bring the 2024 Summer Olympic Games from Paris that much closer to sports fans with the just-announced new NBC Olympic Zone on Roku.

This new hub will be accessible through the Roku home screen menu and will help Peacock subscribers easily access the streamer's comprehensive coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, which will include more than 5,000 hours of streaming live events, right from their Roku TV or device.

In addition to following all the action live via this new hub, users can browse curated content rows of upcoming programming, discover events by sport type, and click through event recaps.

The NBC Olympic Zone on Roku will also feature a dedicated replay row, featuring clips and highlight reels that will take users directly to Peacock’s immersive viewing experience. Those looking for current standings will also be able to see a live medal count at a glance via this new hub.

New Peacock Premium features set to launch this July

(Image credit: Shutterstock; Peacock)

Alongside the new NBC Olympic Zone on Roku, Peacock will also debut two new features this summer to help Olympics fans keep up with all the action: Peacock Live Actions, which will let users decide which sports and athletes they want to follow during the games, and Peacock Discovery Multiview, which allows subscribers to view up to four simultaneous events at once

The summer 2024 games will be the first ever fully available via live stream on Peacock, with a massive 329 live events scheduled to stream in real-time. However, with the NBC Olympic Zone on Roku, as well as these new features, even the most die-hard Olympics fans should have no trouble staying on top of the latest standings.

The NBC Olympic Zone on Roku, as well as all of these new features, will debut this July, ahead of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, which will take place July 26-Aug. 11, 2024.

Prices for Peacock set to rise this summer as well

Unfortunately, because of the demand for the summer Olympics, prices for Peacock are on the rise. The ad-supported option will increase in price by $2 to $7.99 a month, and its ad-free offering will rise by the same amount to $13.99 a month.

The annual price for Peacock with ads will also rise from $59.99 to $79.99, while the ad-free version will cost $139.99 a year, up from $119.00.

The updated pricing will take effect for new subscribers beginning July 18, while existing customers will get hit with the increased fee starting Aug. 17.