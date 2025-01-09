Peacock is rebooting this underrated fantasy crime thriller — now's the perfect time to stream the original

Earlier this week, news broke that Peacock is developing a movie based on the fantasy crime drama "Grimm and I couldn't be more excited.

The supernatural series was created by Stephen Carpenter, Jim Kouf and David Greenwalt, and originally ran for six seasons on NBC between 2011 and 2017. I watched the show when it first aired, and I've had a soft spot for the "Buffy"-esque thrill ride ever since.

Details about the new movie are slim at present. Variety reports that "Drop Dead Diva" creator Josh Berman is writing it, and Greenwalt and Kouf are also on board — but the cast and plot details are being kept under wraps.

While we don't yet know whether we'll see any of our former heroes and villains return, the movie has bags of potential.

What's my proof? Well, I'm a diehard fan of the original show, and this news has me ready to tell everyone that there's never been a better time to stream "Grimm" on Peacock and get caught up. Here's a little more info about the series, and an explanation of why I think this underrated gem deserves more love.

What is 'Grimm' about?

(Image credit: Collection Christophel/Alamy/Universal Television)

“Grimm” plays like a cross between “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and your favorite police procedural.

The series revolves around Portland-based detective Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli), who learns that he’s a descendant of a line of supernatural protectors known as “Grimm." “Grimm” are warriors who fight to keep the balance between the human race and “Wesen," mythological creatures who disguise themselves as humans to live amongst us.

Frequently, his day job overlaps with the mysteries he solves and the creatures he battles, and Nick’s got to juggle learning to shoulder his new responsibility with keeping his loved ones safe and trying to keep his newfound identity a secret.

In addition to Giuntoli, the series also stars Russell Hornsby as Nick’s police partner, Hank Griffin; Elizabeth Tulloch as Nick’s girlfriend, Juliette Silverton; Reggie Lee as police sergeant Drew Wu; Silas Weir Mitchell as Nick’s first Wesen contact, Monroe; and Sasha Roiz as Nick’s superior officer, Captain Sean Renard.

Why you should stream 'Grimm' right now

(Image credit: Collection Christophel/Alamy/Universal Television)

If you like your television with a hint of the supernatural, I think you should seriously consider making "Grimm" your next watch.

It's a decidedly different tone to the majority of the fantasy shows that are on the air right now — high fantasy epics like "The Wheel of Time" or gritty dramas like "House of the Dragon" — and this fresh spin on fairytale classics is definitely worth revisiting.

The visual effects aren't very impressive by today's standards, and it might feel a little formulaic in places, but "Grimm" is campy, supernatural fun; if you give the show a chance, it's got plenty to offer.

Nick trying to balance his two lives is a constant source of tension, and as more people inevitably get sucked into the drama, the stakes only get higher, and it quickly becomes an addictive mix of tackling cases and battling down powerful, frequently monstrous foes.

And, as you get further into the show's mysteries, the mythology deepens, the show gets way more ambitious, and expands into a more exciting, more romantic and plenty more complex drama that I'm confident will keep you glued to your screen. It's also a series that can easily be expanded upon further; draw from new mythologies, invent new factions, or even just tell new stories even further afield.

Now, if you need more than opinion before you commit to streaming six seasons of a TV show, I wouldn't blame you, but "Grimm" comes well-recommended elsewhere, too.

At the time of writing, the show holds an 89% average score on Rotten Tomatoes, and that rating's mostly dragged down by the mixed reactions to the first season. Chapters 2 through 5 all have perfect 100% scores, and the final curtailed season is still sitting at 83%.

Recommending the series in 2024, The Guardian's Katharine Pollock wrote: "This fantasy procedural is sometimes cheesy, by nature formulaic and occasionally derivative – but is also great fun, particularly for "Buffy" fans."

In 2023, Syfy similarly highlighted "Grimm" as "one of the most under-appreciated gems in the last decade",

If I've convinced you to try watching "Grimm", you can stream all six seasons on Peacock; if you start watching soon, you might be finished just in time for the streamer's potential movie reboot.