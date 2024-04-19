Netflix has just renewed 'The Witcher' for its final season — and that’s a good thing

After the news that Henry Cavill was no longer starring in “The Witcher”, it was only a matter of time before the series took a turn for the worse. Now, that huge casting change has led to season 5 being its last outing, meaning that Geralt’s story will come to an end. Despite this being sad news for “The Witcher” fans, it’s actually a good thing for wrapping up every character in a satisfactory way.

Back in October 2022, it was announced that Cavill was stepping out of his role, and Liam Hemsworth was taking his place as the titular character, Geralt. This left many fans upset due to Cavill’s perfect depiction of the legendary monster hunter. Hemsworth will assume the mantle in seasons 4 and 5 while starring alongside returning faces like Freya Allan as Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer.

Current news states that season 4 is in development with season 5 set to film straight after. This gives Netflix the chance to plan both season releases ahead of time to ensure the series gets a rightful departure.

Although it’s sad to see such a popular fantasy show fizzle out, there are still hopes that the final two seasons will give the video game adaptation its well-deserved ending. Hemsworth is taking on a huge responsibility when it comes to doing Geralt’s character justice, and we can only commend him for that.

It's official, The Witcher season 4 is in production. But that's not all, we're already planning season 5, which will be the final season and bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion. See you on The Continent. pic.twitter.com/c0ilUCWYkFApril 18, 2024 See more

What will seasons 4 and 5 of ‘The Witcher’ be about?

Netflix has recently released a small statement about what season 4 will be about, which reads: “After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other.”

The season 3 finale actually gave us some insight into the future of “The Witcher." With Ciri now a part of the young criminal group called The Rats, we can expect to see more of her journey, along with a potential rumored spinoff featuring these teenage renegades. Since this fantasy franchise is so popular, I wouldn’t be surprised if they went down the spinoff route instead.

These upcoming final seasons will also be based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s three remaining books Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake. Until season 4 has been released, we don’t know anything about what the final season will entail.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, there aren’t any more details regarding the next season, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be more updates in the coming months.

Give Liam Hemsworth a chance

(Image credit: Quibi)

Since the announcement of Cavill’s departure from the show, fans have expressed concerns about who will play Geralt next. With Hemsworth now taking his place, it’s normal to be worried about the future of this character and whether he will feel the same in upcoming seasons.

“The Witcher” has an overall score of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes , mainly from the success of season 2 and how well it handled character development and world-building. However, most critics believed that season 3 felt somewhat empty and lacked pace, which didn’t give Cavill the proper exit he deserved.

So, this criticism puts a hefty weight on Netflix’s final seasons of the show. Not only does the series require a promising storyline for the next season, but it also needs to do the main character justice. If you’re already doubting Hemsworth, think again, because he deserves a chance.

Hemsworth expressed his excitement on Instagram when the news of Geralt’s replacement was announced: “As a Witcher fan I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honored that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure.”

Right now, we know that season 4 has started production, so hopefully we don’t have to wait too long to see the monster hunter in action again. And if Netflix is serious about giving this show a proper ending, then you should have high hopes Hemsworth will put everything into the role.