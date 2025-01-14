New Apple TV 4K tipped for 2025 — here's when it could arrive

Over at Bloomberg, Mark Gurman released his regular PowerOn newsletter with a number of predictions on what products Apple will release throughout 2025. While much of it is concerned with new iPhones, MacBooks and iOS updates there is a blink and you'll miss it section regarding a new Apple TV 4K set-top box.

According to Gurman, we should see a new Apple TV 4K streaming device toward the end of 2025. The box hasn't received an update since 2022, so this could be a big update.

Gurman doesn't provide concrete details about when the new device might launch this year. He also doesn't note what changes that it might receive, save one.

Apple is reportedly going to make a big push into smart home products this year and alter several products to make them more smart home compatible, including a new HomePod of some kind.

Gurman claims that the new Apple TV will be "built with Apple's new smart home ecosystem in mind." It's unclear if that means a new tvOS or smart home capabilities built in to the box.

There have been rumors since at least 2021 that Apple is working on some kind of combination Apple TV and HomePod with FaceTime. Last April it was reiterated that Apple might put a camera in a forthcoming Apple TV.

One rumor from November of 2024 claimed that Apple is working on an actual TV set, possibly with an OLED display. Again, this potential device would be a part of Apple's push into the smart home.

Reportedly, Apple wants tighter integration between its home products with potentially the Apple TV being the control center.

At this point, the next Apple TV could be nearly anything and it'll be interesting to see if whatever device Apple releases this year is merely an iterative upgrade or a wholly new device that changes how we think of Apple TV.