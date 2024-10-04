When a suburban mother is gunned down in her driveway, Detective Holly O’Rourke (Leeanna Walsman) begins a murder investigation that threatens to unravel both her personal and professional life. Here’s how to watch “Human Error” from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'Human Error' streaming details "Human Error" airs on Channel 9 on Wednesdays at 8:45 p.m. AEST in Australia. All six episodes are available to stream now.

• FREE STREAM — 9Now (AUS)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Coming from the creators of Aussie crime drama sensation "Underbelly", this new cop show sees Holly start to unravel a web of crime that points at a deep conspiracy within the force. Pregnant mother Sonia Matthews' death may have looked like a gangland hit gone wrong, but there are those inside the police with their own motives for wanting her dead.

Add to this a marriage in crisis, a life changing secret and an overbearing ex-Detective father, and Holly’s investigation becomes anything but routine. She’ll have to rely on her team of fellow officers (played by Stephen Peacocke and Rob Collins) if she’s any hope of preventing an implosion that threatens her family, her career and justice itself.

Ready for another gripping crime drama? Read on to find out how to watch "Human Error” online and from anywhere around the world.

Watch "Human Error" for free in Australia

"Human Error" began airing in September on Channel 9 in Australia and episodes now go out every Wednesday. If you'd sooner binge the gripping crime drama, all episodes are streaming now for FREE on 9Now. Abroad? You don't have to miss it if you a Aussie abroad because you can unblock 9Now with a VPN.

Watch 'Human Error' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Human Error" should be available to Aussies no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.S., and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to 9Now and watch "Human Error".

Watch around the world

Can I watch 'Human Error' in the U.S., U.K. or Canada?

The rest of the world is missing out. Currently there are no plans to make "Human Error" (2024) available around the globe, but check back for information on international broadcasts as we get it.

If you are an Aussie travelling overseas, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing Australia from the list and heading to 9Now.

All you need to know about 'Human Error'

Below we have all the extra information you'll need on "Human Error".

"Human Error" began airing on Channel 9 in Australia on Wednesday, September 11, with the finale set for October 16. All six episodes became available to stream on 9Now on the same date as the premiere. International release dates are TBC.

'Human Error' episode guide

Episode 1 | Aired Wednesday, September 11

Detective Holly O'Rourke and her team are under pressure to solve the gangland-style murder of a mother. Holly is rocked by news that will threaten her marriage and career.

Episode 2 | Aired Wednesday, September 19

Holly puts her life in danger when she investigates a rival police officer for murder. Meanwhile, Holly's marriage faces its most severe test.

Episode 3 | Aired Wednesday, September 25

After learning the mystery hitman shot the wrong woman, Holly and her team race to identify the real target before she is killed.

Episode 4 | Aired Wednesday, October 2

Holly and her team plan a sting to catch a murderer. Meanwhile, the target of a gangland hit takes matters into her own hands.

Episode 5 | Airs Wednesday, October 9

Holly's team of detectives uncover a web of organised crime including drugs, money laundering and murder. Meanwhile Holly's marriage reaches crisis point.

Episode 6 | Airs Wednesday October 16

Season finale. Holly and her team race to catch the gangland mastermind after Gabe makes a shock discovery.

Who is in the 'Human Error' cast? Leeanna Walsman as Holly O'Rourke

Steve Peacocke as Dylan McKenzie

Rahel Romahn as Jarred Pines

Matt Day as Luke O'Rourke

Steve Bisley as Bear O'Rourke

Anthony J Sharpe as Keith Bird

Daniela Farinacci as Chief Kirsten Leigh

Ethan Lwin as Gabe Kihn

Emily Joy as Maia Kirsner

Rosie Mitchell as Rosie

What can new viewers expect from 'Human Error'? The official synopsis from Channel 9 reads: "Inspired by real events, the series unveils the turbulent life of Detective Holly O'Rourke (Leeanna Walsman) and her homicide team as they navigate a shocking murder investigation that threatens to destroy her career, her family and her faith in justice."

Is 'Human Error' based on a true story? While the promotional material form the show touted it as "being inspired by true events", the creators have been tight lipped over what those events are. However, fans have speculated that it could be the murder of Jane Thurgood-Dove in Victoria in 1997. 34-year-old Thurgood-Dove had just arrived back at her suburban home when she was gunned down in front of her three children in her driveway by a gunman in a stolen car. Police still believe she was a victim of mistaken identity and not the intended target. The case remains unsolved.

