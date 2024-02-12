Deadpool 3 full trailer unveiled during Super Bowl 2024 — first look at Wolverine

During the Super Bowl 2024 live stream we got our first look at Deadpool 3, officially revealed to be titled "Deadpool and Wolverine," in a new trailer. And it looks like everyone's favorite foul-mouthed superhero will have to team up with some old pals if he has any hope of surviving the multiverse.

Sunday's trailer confirmed previous rumors that the Time Variance Authority, the multi-verse hopping bureaucrats at the center of the Loki TV series on Disney Plus, will play a pivotal role in Deadpool's next adventure.

The film marks the Merc with a Mouth's foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he will become Disney's first R-rated superhero. "Deadpool and Wolverine" arrives in theaters July 25. You can check out the trailer below.

The trailer kicks with a scene of Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) celebrating his birthday with Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Colossus (voiced by Stefan Kapicic), and several non-mutant reoccurring characters from the past two movies. That is, before TVA agents storm in and break up the party. And barely thirty seconds in, Deadpool's already breaking the fourth wall.

"Pegging isn't new for me, friend, but it is for Disney," he chides.

As he's shown around the TVA by a new character named Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), he's given the whole "the fate of the multiverse is at stake" spiel we've heard in the last few Marvel entries. In typical Deadpool fashion, he's gung-ho to start kicking ass and taking names, proclaiming himself "Marvel Jesus" and embarking on a bloody rampage against the enemy. At the end of the trailer, we get a brief look at Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine as he aims a blow at Deadpool before it abruptly cuts to the title card.

"Deadpool and Wolverine" is a marquee entry in an otherwise unusually dry year for Marvel. The upcoming Marvel movie is the MCU's only big-screen release slated for this year. In addition to the return of Reynolds and Jackman, The Hollywood Reporter previously broke the news that Jennifer Garner would reprise the role of Elektra for the film. This version of the character was first seen in 20th Century Fox’s "Daredevil" and the solo "Elektra" movie.