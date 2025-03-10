5 best shows like 'Running Point' to stream right now

Female-led sports shows aren’t all that common, making Netflix’s “Running Point” a refreshing outlier. The series immediately packs a punch with mildly dark humor as Kate Hudson’s Isla Gordon takes over the professional basketball team her family owns.

Despite being the most basketball-savvy out of her siblings (all brothers), her father’s sexism trickled down, making it impossible for her to prove herself in the industry. Naturally, that led to some self-destructive behavior until she eventually takes over as president of the L.A. Waves — showing up her brothers in the most chaotic, hot mess way possible.

The series is both funny and impactful, leading to strong ratings and viewership. In fact, “Running Point” has already snagged the W for a second season. So, after you’ve gotten your fill of Isla and the Waves, here are five shows like "Running Point" to stream — a mix of female-led sports series and other genres of empowered women breaking barriers.

'GLOW'

GLOW Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

Rather than exploring the corporate side of sports, “GLOW” centers on actresses who become female wrestlers for a show called "The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling." As it's set in the '80s, it's no surprise to see the women face rampant sexism.

“GLOW” is a comedy-drama that has a little something for everyone. Given the cheating scandals, drama between the women and contending with stereotypes, the humor and drama of “GLOW” is on par with “Running Point.” For anyone obsessed with ‘80s music, the series has that covered, too.

While the series was initially renewed for a fourth season, COVID led to a cancellation before that could happen. RIP, "GLOW."

Watch on Netflix

'A League of Their Own'

A League of Their Own - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Amazon's TV remake of “A League of Their Own” may not be as much of a comedy as it is a drama, but the women-led sports show has a similar energy to “Running Point.”

Based on the real-life WWII story that inspired the 1992 movie of the same name, the show chronicles the formation of the first women’s baseball league. Along with the typical sexism that’s always been present in professional sports spaces, the series also tackles homophobia in the ‘40s — from secret queer clubs to the pressure of marrying someone of a different sex to avoid persecution.

The hard-hitting show is a much more intense iteration of the “Running Point” narrative when it comes to the difficulties women face when they break barriers in sports spaces and fight to be taken seriously. Fans were crushed when COVID prevented “A League of Their Own” from filming the already-renewed second season.

Watch on Prime Video

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The 2017 series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” may not center around sports, but it does feature a woman breaking the glass ceiling in a field that has historically catered to men.

Given that “Running Point” is a modern show, while “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” takes place in the ‘50s, it’s a bit more understandable that Midge is inundated with sexism when she tries to break into the standup comedy field after a messy divorce. It’s pretty sad how little has changed since then.

Midge (Rachel Brosnaham) uses her experience as a stay-at-home mom to cater to a largely untapped demographic in the comedy sphere — women. This just in: Women enjoy comedy, too. Who knew?

Despite being funnier than many of the men in the stand-up space, Midge spends five seasons clawing her way into the spotlight. To boot, Alex Borstein’s Susie does her own barrier-breaking as Midge’s manager.

Watch on Prime Video

'The Mindy Project'

When it comes to hot mess career women, Mindy Kaling’s protagonist in “The Mindy Project” is at the top of the list. Even as she navigates a tumultuous love life, the OBGYN has to fight for opportunities at work as she’s constantly overlooked for promotions and patients by the rest of the practice’s all-male doctors.

Throughout the series’ six seasons, Mindy slowly gets her life together, becomes a better person and works her way up the food chain at the practice before she starts her own fertility clinic.

The chaotic humor of the show matches the energy in “Running Point,” and Mindy and Isla would probably be good friends.

Watch on Hulu

'Why Women Kill'

Why Women Kill | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

There’s nothing like breaking the barriers of sexism via homicide. The first season of this dark comedy follows three different women from varying decades — the ‘60s, the ‘80s, and 2019 — who all lived in the same house.

There must have been something in the air, as all three women become murderers after discovering their husbands’ infidelity.

Alternatively, the second season covers just one time period in 1949 and a series of murders that ensue. Just like Isla has to prove herself in the pro basketball field, the “Why Women Kill” ladies have to prove … why murder is justified? OK, so it’s a pretty different (and controversial) concept, but the dark humor matches the “Running Point” vibes.

Watch on Paramount Plus