9 new shows to watch on Netflix, Apple, TV and more (Feb. 12-18)

Love is in the air, whether the objection of your affection is a faceless suitor or a football team, on the new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

This week's new TV shows include the returns of the dating (and drama) hit "Love Is Blind" season 6, spooky-funny comedy "Ghosts" season 3 and procedural king "NCIS" season 21. Plus, the docu-series "Dynasty: The New England Patriots" extends the football season now that the Super Bowl is over. Here are our picks for new shows to watch this week.

‘NCIS’ season 21 (CBS)

Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes … “NCIS” has seen a lot of them over the years, but a big one defines season 21 — it’s the first installment with no inaugural cast members. But the show must go on; it remains, after all, still one of CBS’s biggest hits. The new season starts off where it left off — with special agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) confronting the man who tormented his family when he was a child. The rest of the NCIS team scrambles to help their colleague before he does real damage to his career and future.

Premieres Monday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS (via Fubo)

Streams next day on Paramount Plus

‘Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All’ (Netflix)

Can you really have it all? If anyone can, maybe it's Taylor Tomlinson. The comedian just began her stint as the host of “After Midnight,” which follows Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show.” She’s one of just a few women who have hosted a late night show. And she’s releasing her third Netflix special, which is all about whether anyone can “Have It All.” Tomlinson riffs on finding your perfect partner, having a dream job dealing with anxiety and insomnia … all the issues tha fuel a young millennial’s quarter-life crisis.

Premieres Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘The New Look’ (Apple TV Plus)

Apple’s acclaimed shows have delved into fascinating worlds, from the desolation of a post-apocalyptic bunker to an alternate history of Earth to the struggles of an underdog English football club. Their newest drama unfolds within the rarefied realm of high fashion. Set in the aftermath of World War II, Paris experiences a vibrant resurgence, owing in part to the emergence of modern fashion spearheaded by the visionary Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn). His ascent to fame intertwines with the journeys of fellow icons and rivals like Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche), Pierre Balmain (Thomas Poitevin) and Cristóbal Balenciaga (Nuno Lopes).

Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Love Is Blind’ season 6 (Netflix)

Is love truly blind? Seems to be! So far, Netflix's dating reality show has a better track record than that other rose-filled dating franchise. But those feel-good love stories are just a bonus because let’s face it: We’re all here for the messy drama. The show’s format remains the same: Single men and women date each other, sight unseen, in connected pods. They only meet if they get engaged. This time around, the singles come from Charlotte, North Carolina, so we're sure to get some Southern charm mixed with "bless your heart" betrayals.

Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Ghosts’ season 3 (CBS)

Hit broadcast TV comedies are a dying breed, but not quite extinct thanks to the likes of “Ghosts” and ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” After production was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes, “Ghosts” returns with a mystery — which spirit crossed over to the other side? At the end of season 2, a beam of light seemed to carry off one of the ghosts. Now, Sam (Rose McIver), Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) and their eclectic group of haunters attempt to unravel the enigma. Sam and Jay are also confounded by an owl they must relocate in order to proceed with construction on the barn.

Premieres Thursday, Feb. 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS (via Fubo)

Streams next day on Paramount Plus

‘Dynasty: The New England Patriots’ (Apple TV Plus)

You either love ‘em or hate ‘em when it comes to the New England Patriots. The NFL team inspires slavic devotion among its fans and vitriolic loathing among its detractors. This 10-party docu-series from filmmaker Matthew Hamachek, based on Jeff Benedict’s bestselling book of the same name, dives deep into the franchise that became one of the most dominant sports dynasties of all time — but also became undone by internal strife. It features in-depth interviews with former quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft, as well as other past and present players, coaches and executives, league officials and sports journalists. Additionally, the doc presents never-before-seen footage and audio from the Patriots’ archive to tell the definitive story of the team’s remarkable reign.

Premieres Friday, Feb. 16 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Life & Beth’ season 2 (Hulu)

Amy Schumer is not everybody’s bag, but even if you’re not a fan, you might be surprised by her dramedy. It offers a more subdued, nuanced version of her humor. The story — about a woman dealing with grief who returns to her hometown — reminds me of HBO’s excellent “Somebody Somewhere.” In season 2, Beth continues to settle into her familiar yet changed surroundings, while her relationship with quirky farmer John (Michael Cera) deepens. Yet, that brings on thoughts of marriage and parenthood, which become entangled with the shadows of childhood traumas that have left her apprehensive of both.

Premieres Friday, Feb. 16 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Hulu

People’s Choice Awards (NBC and Peacock)

The people will finally be heard! The 49th annual edition of the populist awards will be hosted by Simu Liu and honor the biggest names in movies, television, music, and popular culture. The film categories are dominated, of course, by “Barbie,” which leads nominees with eight nods. On the TV side, “Only Murders in the Building” heads the pack with seven nominations. Taylor Swift is up for five awards for both her music and her Eras tour film. The broadcast will feature performances by Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson and Lenny Kravitz, among others.

Airs Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC (via Sling or Fubo) and Peacock

‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ season 11 (HBO and Max)

John Oliver is back with “society’s least asked-for stories.” His show has won numerous awards for good reason — namely, the extra-sharp writing and Oliver’s incredulous, droll delivery. As usual, he’ll give his take on a variety of pressing political, social and cultural issues. I expect a lot of biting remarks on the upcoming presidential election and former president Donald Trump’s legal woes, and truly hope for some riffing on the foremost topic of the last half year: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Premieres Sunday, Feb. 18 at 11 p.m. ET on HBO and Max