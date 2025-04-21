5 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Disney Plus and more (April 21-27)

April continues to shower TV fans with new shows premiering Netflix, Disney Plus and other streaming services, well as broadcast and cable TV.

The final seasons of two fan-favorite shows head this week's TV lineup. "Andor" season 2 and "You" season 5 close out their respective stories with a bang. Plus, check out the debut of a new series, the ballet-focused "Étoile," from the creators of "Gilmore Girls" and "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘Andor’ season 2 (Disney Plus)

Andor | Season 2 Trailer | Streaming April 22 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Arguably the best “Star Wars” anything in years (yes, even better than “The Mandalorian”), “Andor” returns for its second and final season, ready to connect the dots all the way to “Rogue One.”

Tony Gilroy’s razor-sharp storytelling delves into the banality of tyranny and the brutal price of rebellion. This 12-episode ride spans four years, with each year broken into a handful of days packed with drama. Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) teams up with a ragtag crew of rebels, led by the mysterious Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) and the ever-calculating Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly).

Expect to see some familiar faces from “Rogue One,” including the menacing Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn), the fiery Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) and everyone’s favorite deadpan droid, K-2SO (Alan Tudyk).

Episodes 1-3 premiere Tuesday, April 22 at 9 p.m. ET on Disney Plus

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Carlos Alcaraz: My Way’ (Netflix)

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This docu-series goes behind the scenes with the youngest No. 1 in men’s tennis history as he navigates fame, fortune, and family. It unveils the real Carlos Alcaraz, on and off the court.

From his humble Spanish roots to battling legends like Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz shares his journey with honesty and humor. As he dreams of becoming the GOAT (greatest of all time), he stays grounded, preferring home comforts over the spotlight. It's a raw look at the sacrifices and pressures of a rising sports icon, all while staying true to himself.

All 3 episodes premiere Wednesday, April 23 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Vanderpump Villa’ season 2 (Hulu)

Vanderpump Villa Season 2 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Pack your bags because “Vanderpump Villa” is back, and Lisa Vanderpump isn’t just raising glasses, she’s raising stakes. Season 2 swaps the South of France for a jaw-dropping 12th-century Italian castle, Castello Rosato.

With Stassi Schroeder returning as a “Special VIP” (read: chaos concierge), and a new $30,000 bonus on the line, the staff’s tempers are set to boil over. Romance, rivalry and ridiculous opulence collide. Bellissimo drama served with a side of Prosecco? Yes, please.

All 10 episodes premiere Thursday, April 24 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘Étoile’ (Prime Video)

Étoile - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Get ready for a high-stakes pirouette through the world of ballet in the latest show from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, the creators of “Gilmore Girls,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Bunheads” (the latter of which was also about ballet, but at a lower level).

Set in New York and Paris, “Étoile” follows two prestigious ballet companies swapping their most talented stars in a desperate bid to save their struggling institutions. Charlotte Gainsbourg stars as the sharp-tongued French director and Luke Kirby is her brooding NYC counterpart, who are forced into a partnership to revive public interest in ballet.

As usual with a Palladino show, expect rapid-fire dialogue, sharp wit and heaps of pop culture references.

All 8 episodes premiere Thursday, April 24 at 3 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘You’ season 5 (Netflix)

YOU: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In the fifth and final season of this serial killer thriller, Joe Goldberg is back in New York, married, famous, and trying really hard to be the good guy. Ha!

Joe (Penn Badgley) is living a glossy post-London life with his wife, superpowered CEO Kate (Charlotte Ritchie). He’s hailed by the public as a loyal, devoted husband, but the mask is cracking fast. Enter Bronte (Madeline Brewer), a messy, magnetic playwright who shakes things up just enough to make Joe start spiraling — again.

With the world watching and old habits creeping in, this last chapter of “You” brings Joe to the brink. Can he earn redemption or will justice finally catch up to him?

All 10 episodes premiere Thursday, April 24 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix