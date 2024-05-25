7 best movies about AI to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more

We all know artificial intelligence is growing at quite a pace right now. If sci-fi movies are to be believed, one day these machines might be more dominant than human beings. In reality, we're still in the nascent stages but that doesn't mean scriptwriters can't have some fun with it. Whether it’s deadly machines that have taken over the world or a conscious robot with feelings, there are plenty of movies that will fascinate and disturb you.

A particular classic is “The Matrix”, which introduces the danger of artificially intelligent sentient programs and their dominance over humans. “M3gan” is a recent science-fiction movie that combines AI and horror, essentially producing an evil doll that can walk, talk, and kill.

If you’re interested in watching something about AI, we've put together the top movies on the best streaming platforms . And don't worry, AI won’t be taking over the real world anytime soon.

‘The Matrix’

“The Matrix” is one of the best science-fiction movies ever made, and it’s one of the true genre-defining movies that still holds up years later. This movie follows Neo (Keanu Reeves), a computer hacker who ends up getting a random call from a beautiful stranger named Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss). She tells him that Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) can help him with his repeated online encounters with the word "Matrix". But upon meeting Morpheus, Neo discovers that life he knows might not be real at all. And yes, you best believe an evil cyber-intelligence has dominated the world.

It's important to note that "The Matrix" has three more movies after the first, and they can get confusing. This cyberpunk media franchise is so vast that it might feel like you're stuck in the simulated reality when trying to understand the plot. However, if you can get past the initial confusion, the movie is definitely worth a watch.

Watch on Netflix

‘Upgrade’

Looking for something a little more tense? Netflix recently added a disturbing AI movie called “Upgrade”. This movie centers around a paralyzed man named Grey (Logan Marshall-Green), who got this physical condition from a brutal mugging. If that wasn’t enough, the muggers also murdered his wife, and so Grey quickly fell into depression when recovering from the incident.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, a new miracle implant is offered to him by a billionaire investor, in which Grey quickly accepts. Yes, you guessed it, the implant is AI. What could go wrong? Well, with Grey’s newfound superhuman strength and agility, he can finally seek revenge on those who destroyed his life. But the implant in his head seems to have other deadly ideas.

Watch on Netflix

‘The Creator’

“The Creator” takes the genre a step further when showing a future war between humans and artificial intelligence. Joshua (John David Washington) is an ex-special forces soldier that gets tasked with the mission of locating and killing the Creator. This is a secretive form of advanced AI that has developed an “incredibly dangerous” weapon capable of wiping out mankind.

Of course, there has to be a little twist in there. The weapon in question actually turns out to be a young girl named Alphie, a robotic AI simulant who can control technology remotely. It’s a beautiful movie that everyone should experience at least once, but be aware that it is over two hours long (doesn't need to be).

Watch on Hulu

‘Ex Machina’

Perhaps one of the most chilling AI movies, “Ex Machina” focuses on how a robot can become self-aware and deceptive. The narrative follows Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson), a programmer in a huge search engine company who has the chance to visit a private estate belonging to CEO Nathan Bateman (Oscar Isaac). However, it’s not just some random lucky trip that he gets to go on. Caleb has to actually participate in a turing test involving a beautiful robot named Ava (Alicia Vikander). This is to learn more about her consciousness and capabilities, but as you can imagine, she is far more intelligent than anyone originally thought.

Buy or rent on Prime Video

‘M3gan’

If you’re a horror fan like me and need something scarier, “M3gan” is the perfect option. It was created by Blumhouse, an incredibly popular production company known for successful horror movies like “Paranormal Activity” and “Insidious”. "M3gan" focuses on Gemma (Allison Williams), a woman who must look after her niece Cady (Violet McGraw) after her parents are killed. Cady struggles with the huge loss, meaning she is unable to connect with her aunt.

What you don’t know is that Gemma works at a toy company as a robotics engineer. Her current project is a lifelike doll named M3gan, who is programmed to be a child’s “best friend”. Thinking the new robotic companion could help Cady cope, Gemma decides to bring it home. But that decision leads to some irreversible consequences after M3gan’s consciousness develops rapidly.

Watch on Peacock

‘Blade Runner 2049’

“Blade Runner 2049” is a classic sci-fi thriller that shows how AI can be integrated into our society. It follows Officer K (Ryan Gosling), who works in the Los Angeles Police Department as a blade runner. They are required to hunt down and kill rogue replicants (bioengineered humanoids). One day, K discovers a long-buried secret that encourages him to find a former blade runner named Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford). And it’s revealed that he’s been missing for over 30 years. Not only that, but his mission will determine whether society is plunged into utter chaos.

It’s important to note that “Blade Runner 2049” is a sequel to the original movie released back in 1982. We recommend you watch that one before coming back to this modernized version, which offers greater visuals and stunning action sequences.

Buy or rent on Prime Video

‘Her’

Now moving into strange and uncanny valley territory, we have “Her”. This movie centers around a sensitive man named Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix), who is coping with the final stages of his divorce. During his depressive state he discovers a new artificially intelligent operating system that is supposed to have a consciousness. He quickly decides to buy one in hopes of curing his loneliness, and it isn’t long until he bonds with the system named Samantha (voiced by Scarlett Johansson). She is a playful and friendly entity, which causes Theodore to fall in love with her. But growing attached to AI is no way to handle real human emotions, and so their "connection" becomes unhealthy.

Watch on Max