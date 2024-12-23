Best new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Disney Plus and more (Dec. 23-29)

As the year winds down, new TV shows are still premiering on Netflix, Disney Plus and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV channels.

There are fewer of them, to be sure, but this week's lineup holds the return of one of the biggest TV shows out there: "Squid Game" season 2. The Korean thriller is back with more deadly games for competitors seeking a big cash prize. Also on deck is this year's "Doctor Who" Christmas special. Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘Your Friend, Nate Bargatze’ (Netflix)

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Comedian Nate Bargatze has been a popular draw on the standup circuit for years, but really came to mainstream attention thanks to a turn hosting “Saturday Night Live” last year ( “Washington’s Dream” is a riot). He returned to host again a few months ago, though to less effect ( “Washington’s Dream 2” was pretty funny). Still, Bargatze remains popular and well-liked as a clean comic. In his third special, he riffs on pizza-ordering strategies for guys' night, wanting a second dog and relying on his responsible wife.

►Special premieres Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Doctor Who: Joy to the World’ (Disney Plus)

Doctor Who | Trailer Christmas 2024 | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The “Doctor Who” Christmas special is a beloved tradition. Once upon a time, it only aired on the BBC on the actual day, but the wonders of streaming make it easy for fans around the world to partake in the comfort and joy. Ncuti Gatwa returns as the Fifteenth Doctor, joined by “Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan as a new character named Joy. When she checks into a London hotel in 2024, she opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel — leading to danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor!

►Special premieres Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. ET on Disney Plus

‘Squid Game’ season 2 (Netflix)

Squid Game: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s surprise blockbuster of a series, its most-streamed show to date, returns with new games, more treacherous thrills and even higher stakes. Last we saw, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), aka Player 456, he’d given up a chance to reconnect with his daughter to focus on one goal: ending the competition that robbed so many of their lives. Now, three years later and armed with more knowledge, he enters the life-or-death games again, contending against new participants vying for the $456 billion won prize. But his biggest foe is the mysterious Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), whose true motivations are yet to be revealed.

►Episodes 1-7 premiere Thursday, Dec. 26 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

