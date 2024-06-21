Türkiye vs Portugal live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 online and for free

Türkiye vs Portugal should be a fascinating tie at Euro 2024. Both sides won their opening fixtures, so this will likely decide who wins Group F — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Türkiye vs Portugal live stream, date, time and channels The Türkiye vs Portugal live stream will take place on Saturday, June 22.

• Time: 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEST (Jun. 23)

• WATCH FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or FuboTV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Crescent-Stars opener against Georgia was a really exciting one and they managed to come out on top. They offered plenty going forward, firing off 22 shots, 8 of which landed on target. It is clear though that they are not infallible defensively, as they had not won in five games leading up to Euro 2024.

Which, of course, brings us to Cristiano Ronaldo who is always the focus of attention, even in a squad that is bursting with talent – Rafael Leão and Diogo Jota to name but two. As well as the 39-year-old forward, there is the similarly ageless Pepe still in the backline. This will be the fourth time these sides have met at a Euros. A Seleção have won on all 3 previous occasions.

Where to watch Türkiye vs Portugal for free

In the U.K. Türkiye vs Portugal is on ITV — watch for free on ITVX. Just note that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch.

Other free-to-air coverage of Euro 2024: Germany (via ZDF and ARD ), France (via TF1 ), Spain (via RTVE) and Italy (via RAI ). Soccer fans in New Zealand can also watch Euro 2024 for free via TVNZ.

If you’re normally in one of these countries but happen to be abroad right now, you won’t miss out if you watch using one of the best VPNs. These allow you to watch your go-to streaming wherever in the world you are. Our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Türkiye vs Portugal from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during Euro 2024 and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

How to watch Türkiye vs Portugal in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Euro 2024 across the Fox network, with select games on Fubo. The Türkiye vs Portugal live stream is on FOX and the FOX website with a valid login (if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match). FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $45 per month with a discounted first month. It comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling) and FS1.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX and FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. There will be a small handful of five group-stage games exclusively streaming on Fubo making it the best option if you want to watch every single game of Euro 2024 in the U.S.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Euro 2024 live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, Orange ($40 per month) and Blue ($45 per month). The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBC Sports. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Türkiye vs Portugal in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. are very lucky as every single game of Euro 2024 will be broadcast for free — it is the nation’s sport after all. The Türkiye vs Portugal live stream is being shown on ITV and ITVX.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Türkiye vs Portugal in Canada

If you're in Canada, you can enjoy Euro 2024, including Türkiye vs Portugal, on TSN, as part of a cable TV package. However, if you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which cost $199.90 per year.

If you want even more sporting action you can add TSN Plus for an additional $8 a month, or at a discounted annual rate of $80. TSN has yet to confirm if any Euro 2024 games will require a TSN Plus account. We'll update once we know more.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Euro 2024 live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Türkiye vs Portugal in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch a Türkiye vs Portugal live stream via Optus Sport, which is showing the whole of Euro 2024. It costs $24.99 AUD per month, or there's an Annual Pass for $199 AUD/year. Optus Sport can be accessed via a dedicated mobile app, and it's also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on Optus Sport as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

How to watch Türkiye vs Portugal in New Zealand

Kiwis can access Euro 2024 live streams, including Türkiye vs Portugal, via TVNZ following the closure of Spark Sport in July 2023. TVNZ is a free-to-air television network, giving sports fans in New Zealand access to Euro 2024 live streams without having to spend a penny.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Euro 2024 Group F table

Group F standings correct up to 8 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 22.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GROUP F Header Cell - Column 0 PLAYED GD POINTS Türkiye 1 2 3 Portugal 1 1 3 Czechia 1 -1 0 Georgia 1 -2 0

