Czechia vs Turkiye live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 online and for free

Wednesday's Czechia vs Turkiye live stream puts a place in the Euro 2024 last 16 in the crosshairs of both sides. For the Czechs, it's lose or go home, while a draw should be enough for Turkiye — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Czechia vs Turkiye live stream, date, time and channels The Czechia vs Turkiye live stream will take place on Wednesday, June 26.

• Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Jun. 27)

• WATCH FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 via Sling

Portugal are the all-conquering Group F winner-elect and that leaves these two sides and Georgia to scrap things out for second and third place. And, assuming Georgia don't upset the odds to beat Cristiano et al, then it's a direct playoff between Czechia and Turkiye.

Czechia will need to improve after a shaky showing against Georgia. Vincenzo Montella's Turkey are a dangerous outfit with an attacking brand of football courtesy of 19-year-old Real Madrid forward Arda Guler and Inter's Hakan Calhanoglu pulling the strings from midfield.

Where to watch Czechia vs Turkiye for free

In the U.K. football fans can enjoy every moment of Euro 2024 across BBC and ITV.

Czechia vs Turkiye is on ITV4 — watch for free on ITVX. Just note that you will need a valid U.K. TV licence in order to watch live.

Other free-to-air coverage of Euro 2024: Germany (via ZDF and ARD ), France (via TF1 ), Spain (via RTVE) and Italy (via RAI ). Soccer fans in New Zealand can also watch Euro 2024 for free via TVNZ.

How to watch Czechia vs Turkiye from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during Euro 2024 and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in with the help of a virtual private network — or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's really easy to do.

How to watch Czechia vs Turkiye in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Euro 2024 across the Fox network, with select games on Fubo. The Czechia vs Turkiye live stream is on FS1 and the FOX website with a valid login (if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match). Kick-off is at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $45/month with a discounted first month. It comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling) and FS1.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79/month but gives you 120+ channels, including FOX and FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Sling TV offers two packages, Orange ($40/month) and Blue ($45/month). The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBC Sports. New subscribers get a discount on their first month right now.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Czechia vs Turkiye in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. are very lucky as every single game of Euro 2024 will be broadcast for free. The Czechia vs Turkiye live stream is being shown on ITV4 on TV and ITVX online.

How to watch Czechia vs Turkiye in Canada

If you're in Canada, you can enjoy Euro 2024, including Czechia vs Turkiye, on TSN as part of a cable TV package. However, if you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN for $19.99/month or you can take an annual pass which cost $199.90/year.

How to watch Czechia vs Turkiye in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch a Czechia vs Turkiye live stream via Optus Sport, which is showing the whole of Euro 2024. It costs $24.99/month, or there's an Annual Pass for $199. Optus Sport can be accessed via a dedicated mobile app, and it's also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

Kick-off for this one is at 5 a.m. AEST in the early hours of Thursday morning.

How to watch Czechia vs Turkiye in New Zealand

Kiwis can access Euro 2024 live streams, including Czechia vs Turkiye, via TVNZ following the closure of Spark Sport in July 2023. TVNZ is a free-to-air television network, giving sports fans in New Zealand access to Euro 2024 live streams without having to spend a penny. Kick-off is at 7 a.m. NZT.

Euro 2024 Group F table

Group F standings up to 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 26

Swipe to scroll horizontally GROUP F Header Cell - Column 0 PLAYED GD POINTS Portugal 2 4 6 Turkiye 2 -1 3 Czechia 2 -1 1 Georgia 2 -2 1

