Prime Video's top 10 has 3 must-watch movies — including this comedy favorite with Anne Hathaway

Prime Video's top 10 movies list is almost always a decent place to look if you're struggling to decide what to watch on Amazon's streaming service.

However, you do have to keep one thing in mind; just because something's popular, it may not be a great watch. You only need look at the continuing popularity of Amazon's poorly-received original romcom, "You're Cordially Invited," as proof.

That's not to say the top 10 is full of duds, though. As you can clearly see, there are some solid watches within the charts that you could easily add to your watchlist.

Right now, I'd single out an Anne Hathaway comedy boasting one of Meryl Streep's most memorable performances, a dark psychological thriller and an animated video game adaptation that could seriously power up your next family movie night. These are the Prime Video movies to watch right now.

This article is based on the Prime Video top 10 as of 6 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'Blink Twice' (2024)

Zoë Kravitz made her directorial debut last summer with "Blink Twice," a shocking psychological thriller that takes viewers to a picturesque private island owned by billionaire tech bro, Slater King (Channing Tatum).

We follow cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie), who is invited to party in paradise along with her friend Jess (Alia Shawkat) and a small group of guests. While everything looks perfect, it soon becomes clear that this island hides some seriously sinister secrets.

While it may have split critical opinion, "Blink Twice" is a proven hit for the streamer, and has frequently held a spot within Prime Video's top 10 since it arrived on the platform in January.

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

Nintendo and Illumination teamed up to bring the instantly recognizable red-capped plumber to the big screen for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," and it ended up being one of 2023's biggest movies.

In this grand adventure, Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) fall through a Warp Pipe and arrive in a strange new world. Separated from his younger brother in the Mushroom Kingdom, Mario embarks on a brave quest to save him from the evil King of the Koopas, Bowser (Jack Black).

To do so, he first has to hone his platforming and karting skills. With the help of Toad (Keegan Michael-Key), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) and, of course, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Toy), he does exactly that. Lively, colorful and stuffed full of easter eggs, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is a dose of fun for the whole family.

'The Devil Wears Prada' (2006)

David Frankel's "The Devil Wears Prada" has endured as a characterful, comedy-drama fave for many over the years, and I can totally see why. It's Meryl Streep's turn as the cutthroat editor calling all the shots.

Here, we follow recent fish-out-of-water college grad Andy (Anne Hathaway) to the offices of Runway magazine, where she's just landed a job as a junior assistant to the mag's devilish chief editor, Miranda Priestly (Streep).

It's an opportunity many would kill for, but as a fashion novice, Andy simply puts up with the icy treatment of Miranda — and her similarly catty co-worker, Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) — in the hope she might land a job as a reporter or writer elsewhere. She's just got to survive this current gig and its many challenges to get there, first.

Full Prime Video top 10 right now

"My Fault: London" "You're Cordially Invited" "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" "Jurassic World" "50 First Dates" "Dominique" "Blink Twice" "As Good as Dead" "Leap Year" "The Devil Wears Prada"