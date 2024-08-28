Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching now

The Prime Video top 10 has been a little static in recent weeks with the likes of “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning” and “The Beekeeper” refusing to budge from high-ranking positions. These popcorn action flicks are definitely worth watching, but they’re not the only gems in the streaming service’s list of the most-watched movies.

However, be warned, the Prime Video top 10 also contains a few stinkers that really don’t deserve as much attention from subscribers. Yes, we’re looking at you “Jackpot!” and “Night Swim”; these movies have a 31% and 20% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively.

So, to ensure you pick out the highlights and don’t waste your precious movie-watching time on a dud, I’m selecting the very best of the Prime Video top 10 down below. One final note, this article is based on the Prime Video top 10 as of 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 28.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘21 Jump Street’ (2012)

21 JUMP STREET [2012] - Red Band Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In the early 2010s, it seemed like Hollywood was obsessed with rebooting just about any faded franchise it could get its hands on, so when a new movie adaption of the ‘80s cop show “21 Jump Street” was announced, it’s fair to say my enthusiasm was low. However, what we got in the end was one of the funniest and freshest comedies of the past 15 years. Plus, it’s got a delightful meta-streak poking fun at its own status as a pretty questionable reboot.

Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum prove to be a fantastic comedic double act as a pair of low-level beat cops that are sent undercover in the local high school to track down the supplier of a new synthetic drug. Once back in class, they revert to their younger selves but quickly discover that the rules of school have changed and what was cool in their day isn’t so hip anymore. Also featuring Brie Larson, Dave Franco, Ice Cube, Ellie Kemper, Jake Johnson and Nick Offerman, “21 Jump Street” is a constantly funny comedy with real underdog spirit.

Watch "21 Jump Street" on Prime Video now

‘Interstellar’ (2014)

Interstellar Movie - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Interstellar” is one of those rare movies that I never seem to tire of no matter how many times I’ve watched it. Heck, even just writing about it now has me itching to go rewatch some of my favorite moments (and you better believe I'll be blasting the iconic score the rest of the day). It’s arguably Christopher Nolan's most ambitious work and it’s practically guaranteed to send a shiver down your spine during its most visually stunning and emotionally-charged moments.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Set on a future Earth decimated by a global crop blight caused by a huge dust storm, scientists are forced to accept that the planet is on course to become uninhabitable and the damage is irreversible. To prevent humanity's total extinction, a NASA mission to find a new home is launched. Reluctant pilot Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) leads up the team selected to complete this vital task, and their epic journey takes them through a wormhole and across the vast galaxy in search of a place for mankind to call home.

Watch "Interstellar" on Prime Video now

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Official Trailer #2 - (2001) HD - YouTube Watch On

The entire “Lord of the Rings” trilogy (and its companion “The Hobbit” trilogy) has been added to Prime Video this month, and that has started a passionate debate in the Tom’s Guide office as to which of these legendary fantasy movies is the best. For me, there’s only one answer, the first installment is the clear pick. “The Lords of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” sets the stage for the entire trilogy and introduces viewers to a compelling cast of characters and a fantasy world that is completely engrossing.

Based on the masterworks of author J. R. R. Tolkien, “The Lord of the Rings” really needs no introduction. It’s about as iconic a movie franchise as you can get, but if you’ve been living in a Hobbit hole for the past 20 years, “The Fellowship of the Rings” opens with a young Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) who finds himself in possession of a ring of immense power and is tasked by the wizard Gandalf the Grey (Ian McKellen) to destroy it in the fires of Mount Doom. This kickstarts a truly epic quest that sees Frodo and his allies face the forces of evil desperate to stop them.

Watch "The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Jackpot!" (2024) "Passengers" (2016) "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning" (2023) "The Beekeeper" (2024) "21 Jump Street" (2012) "22 Jump Street" (2014) "Night Swim" (2024) "Interstellar" (2014) "Drive-Away Dolls" (2024) "The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring" (2001)