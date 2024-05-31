This creepy Netflix documentary just took the No. 1 spot from ‘Bridgerton’

The top 10 list on Netflix is always changing, and it’s a handy guide for anyone who wants something new to watch. Of course, the latest season of “Bridgerton” has remained in the No. 1 spot ever since it was released earlier in May, and will probably return to the podium when part two comes out in June. However, for now, a creepy documentary has snuck into the top spot.

“Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult” has taken the world by storm. Not only does it uncover eerie details about a mysterious cult, but it’s actually based on true events surrounding the social media platform. If you’re into documentaries and need something short to stream over the weekend, this is the perfect choice. And it will genuinely shock you.

Let’s delve a little deeper into “Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult” and why it’s worth a watch.

What is ‘Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult’ about?

“Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult” is a documentary about a sister’s fight to save her sibling from a cult disguised as a talent management company on TikTok. It focuses on the loosely affiliated group of dancers in Los Angeles who have signed up to 7M, the supposed “company” finding talent online. However, the leader of this cult is a religious pastor who is essentially cosplaying as a manager.

Robert Shinn is the man named in the documentary. The influences in his group constantly seek his approval by proving they have talent, no matter what it took to get his attention. Former members in the cult have also come forward regarding his horrific acts toward influencers.

Their dark realities come to light in Netflix’s documentary, showing how dancers and previous members of the “company” escaped while trying to rebuild their lives. It’s a shocking true story that has dark and emotional moments.

The toxic side of social media

Social media has always been home to toxicity, but “Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult” shines a bright light on this fact. Social media often promotes negative experiences, manipulates reality and makes you question what’s actually real. For the influencers in Netflix’s recent documentary, they fell victim to the promise of an “even better lifestyle” through a fake company. It’s shocking to see how someone already in the public eye and doing well online can still end up with the wrong people.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Let’s not forget that TikTok is also an addicting platform. It specifically targets the brain's reward system when you’re scrolling through the videos, but it’s the same for people posting them. Influencers want more views, and those views will lead to increased fame and revenue. So, if a man approaches starved influencers who need that exposure, they’re likely to accept his offer.

If you’ve watched other documentaries like “Twin Flames” that also shine a light on modern day cults, then you’ll be interested in Netflix’s latest hit. It’s disturbing, creepy, and sad, especially when it focuses on a family trying to get their daughter back from the mysterious company.

Want more to watch? Check out what’s new on Netflix in June 2024 or stream “Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult” on Netflix now.