9 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Jan. 31-Feb. 2)

As January gives way to February, the month change-over brings more new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more of the best streaming services.

Two thrillers top my weekend watch list. "Paradise" comes from "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman and star Sterling K. Brown, but instead of tear-jerking family drama, expect tense political conspiracies. "The Recruit" season 2 returns for another globe-trotting mission for Noah Centineo's CIA lawyer. If you're looking for laughs rather than thrills, "Mythic Quest" season 4 is finally here with more video game workplace hijinks.

On the movie side, the rom-com "You're Cordially Invited" pairs Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell in a wedding war. Here's my guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘Paradise’ (Hulu)

“This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and star Sterling K. Brown reunite for a new project, one that’s a world apart from their weepy family drama. Paradise is a conspiracy thriller set in the highest levels of the U.S. government. When the president (James Marsden) turns up dead, Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Brown) becomes a suspect. As he faces questioning during the investigation, a greater conspiracy gradually reveals itself.

►Episodes 1-3 streaming now on Hulu

‘The Recruit’ season 2 (Netflix)

The CIA’s bright new lawyer will find himself in another high-stakes, life-threatening espionage situation — this time in South Korea. Last we saw Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), he had witnessed a former asset get shot by her daughter. He’ll have to think and move fast to survive, but there’s no rest or relaxation in store. Instead, Owen will face a new challenge that forces him to partner with Korean intelligence agent Jang Kyun (Teo Yoo of Past Lives). As they dig into the case, it soon reveals that a bigger threat might be coming from inside the CIA.

►Episodes 1-6 streaming now on Netflix

‘Mythic Quest’ season 4 (Apple TV Plus)

The fourth season of this workplace comedy isn’t just a reset — it’s a new level that builds on the previous ones. Last we saw the “heroes,” they had gone their separate ways. Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) took their rejected Playpen software to MythicQuest, where David (David Hornsby) desperately needed fresh ideas. Meanwhile, Dana (Imani Hakim), Brad (Danny Pudi), and Jo (Jessie Ennis) started their own rival studio. Now, all of them will confront new challenges in the ever-evolving video game industry — all while attempting to strike a better work-life balance. (Good luck with that!)

►Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ (Disney Plus)

After breaking open the multiverse, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has endless stories to tell about the heroes we know and love. This is yet another take on Spider-Man, an animated series separate from both the Tom Holland live-action trilogy and the "Spider-Verse" movies. As most Spider-Man tales do, it chronicles Peter Parker’s origin story and early days as the web-slinger. Though it’s part of the MCU, it’s set in an alternate timeline where Norman Osborn becomes Parker’s mentor instead of Tony Stark.

►Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Disney Plus

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

The music industry’s biggest night celebrates the year’s top artists, albums, and songs. Trevor Noah returns as host for the fifth year in a row. Beyoncé leads with 11 nominations, setting a new one-year record for a female artist. With a career total of 99 nominations, she is now the most nominated artist in Grammy history. If "Cowboy Carter" takes home Album of the Year, it will mark her first win in that category — a victory long overdue.

►Special premieres Sunday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus With Showtime

‘The Bachelor’ season 29 (ABC)

A new quest for love is about to begin, as 29th "Bachelor" Grant Ellis looks for "the one" from a group of 25 women. Grant vied for Jenn Tran’s heart on the previous season of "The Bachelorette," but he wasn't her person. Luckily, he was chosen to be the next lead. The 31-year-old day trader from New Jersey has openly shared his desire to settle down, marry, and start a family. As the women vie for his coveted final rose, they’ll do so with grace and politeness… hahaha, who are we kidding? As always, expect plenty of drama, rivalry, and tears on this romantic rollercoaster.

►Episode 1 streaming now on Hulu

New movies

‘You’re Cordially Invited’ (Prime Video)

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell team up in this rom-com about that most fraught of modern-day topics: weddings. Witherspoon’s high-powered TV producer Margot is determined to plan an amazing wedding for her younger sister Neve (Meredith Hagner). Meanwhile, Ferrell’s widower Jim wants to throw the wedding of his daughter Jenni’s (Geraldine Viswanathan) dreams. The problem is that Margot and Jim book the same venue on the same tiny island on the same day. And neither is willing to give way, so the wedding war is on.

►Streaming now on Prime Video

‘Sing Sing’ (PVOD)

I wasn’t expecting a prison drama to be one of the most uplifting movies of 2024, yet here we are. Set in the titular New York prison, it follows Divine G (Oscar-nominated Colman Domingo) and other inmates who participate in the Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA) program. The RTA is a real-life program and one of the inmates is an actual graduate, George “Divine Eye” Maclin as himself, which just makes this story even more moving. As much as “Sing Sing” pulls on your heartstrings, it’s never mawkish. Authenticity and compassion ring through every scene, resulting in a powerful tribute to art’s ability to transform and heal.

►Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

'Babygirl' (PVOD)

Nicole Kidman is not only the queen of beachy murder-mysteries but also of age gap relationship movies opposite younger men. This erotic thriller from Dutch director Halina Reijn stars Kidman as Romy Mathis, a woman who seemingly has it all: She's the CEO of a robotic process automation company and married to a handsome theater director (Antonio Banderas). But Romy becomes captivated by a new intern, Samuel (Harris Dickinson), who takes on a dominant role in their sexual encounters. As their torrid affair continues, it threatens to unravel Romy's professional and personal lives.

►Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple