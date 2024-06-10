New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (June 10-16)

If you're still looking for something to watch this summer, this week of June is completely full of goodies that are new on Netflix to check out, including the return of "Bridgerton" with the second part of season 3.

The "Bridgerton" romance continues after the previous season ended on a cliffhanger. The new series of episodes will continue exploring Penelope and Colin's story and the aftermath of a very sudden (but expected) wedding proposal.

And if that doesn't have you hot and heavy, you can also check out "Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams" for a deliciously horrific supernatural thriller that'll keep you guessing as the show progresses.

But there's plenty more where that came from. Don't miss the complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix below.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Keith Robinson: Different Strokes'

(Image credit: Netflix)

This one-hour special finds comedian Keith Robinson sharing personal stories about his recovery from two different strokes as well as the difficulties that came from his newfound disabilities. He riffs on ordering food after his stroke, taking Viagra on a plane, and other raw topics meant to have you howling along with laughter.

Watch on Netflix starting June 11

'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman' season 5

David Letterman retuns with new episodes of his intimate talk show, featuring guests Miley Cyrus and Charles Barkley. Letterman engages his guests in enthralling conversations and gains unique insight into their lives beyond the celebrity as well as their thoughts and feelings on their careers.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Netflix starting June 12

'Bridgerton' season 3 part 2

The saga of Colin and Penelope's budding romance continues with the latest installment of "Bridgerton" with a continuation from part 1's ridiculously steamy moments — and surprise proposal — that had viewers ready to see the news installment immediately. What will happen now that there's an engagement in the cards? You're going to have to watch, of course.

Watch on Netflix starting June 13

'Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams'

Did "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities" have you ready for more bite-sized horror tales? Indonesian filmmaker Joko Anwar is here to satiate that craving for you. This seven episode-long series follows a group of people who happen upon strange events that could reveal certain truths about humanity. But the question is, do they even want to know?

Watch on Netflix starting June 14

'Ultraman: Rising'

"Ultraman: Rising" introduces a new incarnation of the iconic Japanese superhero Ultraman. But this time, Ultraman's human form is a baseball star named Ken Sato. This kid-friendly series challenges Sato with caring for a baby kaiju that imprints on Ultraman. Longtime fans will appreciate all the fun references, but newcomers won't have to learn anything new to appreciate the show with its fun, kid-friendly facelift.

Watch on Netflix starting June 14

Everything new on Netflix: June 10-16

JUNE 11

"Keith Robinson: Different Strokes" (Netflix Comedy Special)

From trying to order Popeyes after his stroke to popping Viagra on a plane, revered comedian Keith Robinson gets real in this hilarious stand-up special.

"Tour de France: Unchained" season 2 (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

The 110th edition of the Tour de France is more eventful than ever as teams change, favorites falter and challengers abound in an electrifying 2023 race.

JUNE 12

"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman" Season 5 (Netflix Series)

Dave sits down with Grammy winner Miley Cyrus and basketball icon Charles Barkley for a fresh set of revealing interviews about their lives and careers.

"King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch" season 2 (Netflix Series)

The Goldin team expands beyond sports memorabilia and tackles the high-stakes world of pop culture collectibles, including comics, relics and more.

"Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors" (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

Thousands of terracotta warriors guard the first Chinese emperor's tomb. This is their story, told through archeological evidence and vivid reenactments.

JUNE 13

"Bridgerton" season 3 part 2 (Netflix Series)

As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises.

"Doctor Climax" (TH) (Netflix Series)

In 1970s Thailand, a dermatologist unexpectedly starts a mass sexual awakening after becoming Doctor Climax, a taboo-defying newspaper columnist.

JUNE 14

"Forged in Fire" season 9

"Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams" (ID) (Netflix Series)

Tales of supernatural sci-fi phenomena unfold in this collection of seven mind-bending stories imagined by writer-director Joko Anwar.

"Ultraman: Rising" (Netflix Family)

A star athlete reluctantly returns home to take over his father's duties as Ultraman, shielding Tokyo from giant monsters as he becomes a legendary hero.

JUNE 15

"Cold Case Files (2023)" season 3

"Miss Night and Day" (KR) (Netflix Series)

A woman who magically switches between her 20s and 50s lands an internship at the Prosecution Service, caught between two generations and a tough boss.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 6/16/24

"The Mule"