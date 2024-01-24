Netflix confirms its ad-free Basic plan is being ‘retired’ — and subscribers could be forced to choose between ads or another price hike

As if Netflix wasn’t getting expensive enough, the streamer has now confirmed that it will be “retiring” the Basic ad-free tier. Essentially raising the cost of being able to watch Netflix content without being subjected to commercials. Which is kind of funny, considering how Netflix pushed back against the idea of advertising on its platform for so long.

Netflix confirmed this change to shareholders and executives during its latest earnings call . Essentially Netflix is taking the next step to scrapping its Basic ad-free plan in countries where Netflix with ads is available. This kicked off last year, when the streamer stopped new and returning subscribers from signing up for the plan in the U.S., U.K. and Canada.

Details are scant right now, and all Netflix has said is that it is looking to “retire” the ad-free Basic plan — starting with the U.K. and Canada in Q2 2024. It is not clear how it’s going to accomplish this change, or when it'll happen in the U.S. Though we suspect that it will happen in the near future.

The only logical way Netflix could be accomplishing this doesn’t sound particularly appealing. It’s already stopped people signing up for the Basic tier, so the only alternative is to force Basic users onto a different plan. Either the more expensive Standard and Premium subscriptions which offer ad-free viewing for $15.49 and $22.99 a month, or the “Standard with ads” tier that costs $7 a month.

Basic costs $11.99 a month, so that effectively means users will presumably have to choose between another price hike or learn to live with advertising.

Standard does come with some perks as a result of paying more — regardless of whether you’re watching ads or not. You get Full HD resolution and the option to watch two streams simultaneously, but is that worth an extra $2.50 a month? Maybe if you made that choice independently, rather than because Netflix gave you no choice.

If I were to guess, Netflix is planning on those subscribers dropping down to its ad-supported tier. Getting the minor perks of joining a Standard plan, while cutting their monthly bill by $5 a month. It’s interesting to see how Netflix’s view on advertising has changed the past few years. Especially since Netflix co-founder and former-CEO Reed Hastings insisted the company had no interest in the ads business as recently as 2020 .

I guess increasing competition (and new leadership) will do that to a company. Especially when they realized just how valuable customers viewing ads actually were. More financially valuable than subscribers on the ad-free Standard plan according to Netflix’s Q1 2023 earnings call .

We really need Netflix to clarify what’s going on here, and pronto. Because speculating about how or why it’s retiring the Basic plan doesn’t help anyone. I’ve emailed Netflix to clarify these points and will update if I hear back.