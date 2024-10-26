Netflix top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Another weekend means the question of what to watch is back on our mind. And whenever I can't figure out what to put on next, I head to the Netflix top 10 to see what movies everyone is buzzing about. Granted, they're not all guaranteed to be winners, but it's a good tool for cutting through the noise in a snap.

Right now the Netflix top 10 is packed with standout gems, and we've narrowed down the best three movies worth adding to your watchlist. They include a heart-pounding thriller, a stranger-than-fiction true crime story led by Anna Kendrick, and a family friendly animated movie. So without further ado, let's dive into what movies are worth the hype in the Netflix top 10.

This article is based on the Netflix top 10 movies in the U.S. as of 12 p.m. ET on October 26.

BEST MOVIES IN THE NETFLIX TOP 10

'Don't Move'

DON'T MOVE | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

From directors Adam Schindler and Brian Netto, and producer Sam Raimi, "Don't Move" is shaping up to be one of the most intense thrillers of the year. Unfolding in real-time, it follows a grieving mother named Iris (Kelsey Asbille) on a hike through a remote forest where she crosses paths with a sadistic killer. While the stranger (Finn Wittrock) seems friendly at first, his insidious true intentions come to light when he injects Iris with a paralytic agent. With only a precious few minutes before her body shuts down completely, she attempts to escape her tormentor, but that's easier said than done when the only thing you can movie is your eyes. In this chilling nightmare scenario, Iris may be able to hide — but running is out of the question.

Watch on Netflix now

'Woman of the Hour' (2024)

Woman of the Hour | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix has been on a roll with original movies, and its stranger-than-fiction true crime thriller is no exception. Marking Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut, it stars the "Pitch Perfect" actress as Cheryl Bradshaw, an aspiring actress who goes on the 1970s blind-dating show "The Dating Game." Unbeknownst to her, one of her eligible bachelors is the infamous serial killer known as the “Dating Game Killer.” It's the same scheme the real-life Rodney Alcala (portrayed in the movie by Daniel Zovatto) used to find his next potential victim. Riveting and suspenseful, "Woman of the Hour" is one of those movies that haunts you long after the credits roll.

Watch on Netflix now

'Kung Fu Panda 4'

KUNG FU PANDA 4 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Po (Jack Black) and the Furious Five are back in "Kung Fu Panda 4," which sees our hero at a crossroads: To become the spiritual leader of his hometown, the Valley of Peace, he must relinquish his title as the Dragon Warrior. But finding a suitable successor is no walk in the park, especially after the shape-shifting Chameleon (Viola Davis), crashes the party. The Chameleon can take the form of Po’s past enemies, even mimicking their formidable fighting styles. With the help of a new ally, a cunning fox named Zhen (Awkwafina), Po sets out on a mission to thwart the Chameleon's nefarious plot before she can steal the kung-fu abilities of every material arts master in China.

Watch on Netflix now

NETFLIX TOP 10 MOVIES RIGHT NOW

1. "Don't Move (2024)

2. "Woman of the Hour" (2024)

3. "Kung Fu Panda 4" (2024)

4. "Sing" (2016)

5. "The Secret Life of Pets" (2016)

6. "Bad Boys Ride or Die" (2024)

7. "Family Pack" (2024)

8. "Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare" (2024)

9. "Pixels" (2015)

10. "Unhinged" (2020)