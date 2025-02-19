Netflix just got a bizarre new comedy movie that’s already crashed the top 10

Netflix’s new French comedy “Honeymoon Crasher” certainly sounds like an unusual one. The offbeat movie recently landed on the streaming service on Feb. 12 and has since climbed into the top 10, currently sitting in the No. 5 spot at the time of writing.

This new movie is probably turning heads thanks to its unconventional premise — an overprotective mother and her heartbroken son pretending to be a newlywed couple to avoid being kicked out of a couples-only resort. Yes, you read that right. It’s a bizarre setup that, based on the trailer, can lead to some awkward and uncomfortable situations, which could be part of the reason for its growing popularity.

Whether audiences find it hilarious or just plain uncomfortable, “Honeymoon Crasher” appears to be making an impact on Netflix’s top 10 list. If you’ve come across this comedy on the streamer and aren’t sure whether to watch it, here’s everything you need to know.

What is ‘Honeymoon Crasher’ about?

“Honeymoon Crasher” centers on Lucas (Julien Frison), a young man who is left at the altar when his fiancée, Elodie (Clara Joly), abandons him for her ex during their wedding ceremony. Facing non-refundable honeymoon reservations, Lucas decides to proceed with the trip to Mauritius, accompanied by his mother, Lily (Michèle Laroque).

However, upon arrival, they realize the resort’s strict couples-only policy puts their stay in jeopardy. To avoid getting kicked out, they pretend to be newlyweds. Their deception leads to many awkward situations, from romantic couple’s activities to dodging suspicious resort staff and nosy guests.

Should you stream ‘Honeymoon Crasher’ on Netflix?

Just because a movie is in the top 10 doesn’t necessarily mean it’s worth watching. Whether “Honeymoon Crasher” is worth your time, however, will likely depend on your taste in comedy.

If you’re into offbeat, awkward humor and don’t mind a bit of second-hand embarrassment, “Honeymoon Crasher” might be worth checking out. From what’s shown in the trailer, the movie seems to embrace its absurd setup, with a few cringeworthy moments as the duo tries to keep up their deception.

That said, this kind of humor won’t be for everyone. Some might find the premise a little too uncomfortable or over-the-top, especially given the nature of the fake relationship. But for those who don’t mind a bit of weirdness in their comedies, “Honeymoon Crasher” could be entertaining enough.

Fortunately, there are some reviews on Rotten Tomatoes (no score yet) that could help you decide. Daniel Hart from Ready Steady Cut said: “Honeymoon Crasher is a French comedy that rehashes familiar tropes with a surprising dose of heart and humor, exploring family bonds in the face of heartbreak, though it remains unoriginal.” Meanwhile, LeisureByte’s Archi Sengupta put it simply: “Honeymoon Crasher is stupid and silly, but it has its heart in the right place.”

Audience reviewers, on the other hand, were less impressed. One viewer stated the movie “presents a rather uncomfortable narrative” that “fails to resonate in a meaningful way.” Another view said the “storyline has some good points in it about a son needing to learn more about his mom but the way the movie dives into the almost romantic relationship between mother and son is awkward and uncomfortable.”

Ultimately, if you enjoy quirky comedies with awkward humor and a very unusual premise, “Honeymoon Crasher” might be worth streaming. But if you’re not a fan of cringe comedy or second-hand embarrassment, you may want to skip this one. For more streaming recommendations, see our guide on the best Netflix comedies to watch now.